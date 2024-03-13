Comerica Bank to hold Sixth Annual Prom Dress Drive, Benefiting Jackets for Jobs

Public encouraged to drop-off dresses and accessories at select Comerica locations March 18-April 12

DETROIT, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank is welcoming donations for its sixth annual Prom Dress Drive beginning Monday, March 18, and continuing through Friday, April 12, in support of community partner Jackets for Jobs. Individuals and businesses alike can drop off new or gently used dresses, along with accessories, such as jewelry, shoes, purses, and wraps, at participating Comerica locations to benefit southeast Michigan students.

Comerica Bank to hold sixth annual Metro Detroit Prom Dress Drive benefiting Jackets for Jobs.

Ten Comerica Bank banking centers and offices throughout Metro Detroit will serve as collection sites. For the first time, Comerica will be accepting the donations of dresses and accessories over a four-week span, the longest donation period since Comerica's Prom Dress Drive first began in 2017.

For the second consecutive year, Comerica will supply the donated dresses and accessories to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and removes barriers by providing high-quality clothing that makes clients look and feel professional to support workplace success.

"Teaming up with Jackets for Jobs was incredibly successful last year. We appreciate the passion of Alison Vaughn and her team in their commitment to reach and positively impact our youth during this very impressionable and important time in their lives," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "Each year, we are truly grateful for the support we receive from our customers and communities throughout the Metro Detroit area during this effort. Their generosity makes our Prom Dress Drive possible."

Cumulatively across its last five Prom Dress Drives, Comerica has collected more than 7,700 dresses – including a record of over 2,200 last year – to benefit local teens who may not otherwise be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

"Our mission is to empower others to achieve great things by providing them with the resources to help overcome barriers that exist," said Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs Founder and Executive Director. "Clothing and attire, whether for workplace or special events, can stand in the way of meaningful experiences and achievements. Our goal in partnering with Comerica is to open the door for success. Teens are vulnerable, and we hope that our boutique can offer them excitement and inspiration as they look forward to some of their most special moments of their teen years without some of challenges than may persist."

Donation Locations

Individuals and local businesses, including bridal and dress shops from surrounding areas, seeking to donate dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress drive can do so at locations in the following nine metro Detroit communities: Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, New Baltimore, Northville, Novi and Rochester Hills.

The following Comerica Bank locations will accept donations:

Comerica Banking Centers

Ann Arbor | Stadium Blvd.-Pauline : 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103

: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., 48103 Bloomfield Hills | Woodward-Hunter : 36440 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

: 36440 Woodward Ave., 48304 Bloomfield Hills | Telegraph-Long Lake : 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

: 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100, 48302 Dearborn | Michigan-American : 16150 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126

: 16150 Michigan Ave., 48126 Grosse Pointe | Fisher - St. Paul : 415 Fisher Rd., Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

: 415 Fisher Rd., 48230 New Baltimore | Gratiot -Cotton : 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore, MI 48051

: 50300 Gratiot Ave., 48051 Northville | Northville : 129 E. Main St., Northville, MI 48167

: 129 E. Main St., 48167 Novi | Grand River and Beck : 47440 Grand River, Novi, MI 48374

: 47440 Grand River, 48374 Rochester Hills | Walton-Adamas: 3021 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Comerica Offices

Those donating dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress Drive in Detroit can do so by dropping off items in the main lobby of the Comerica Bank Center.

Detroit | Comerica Bank Center: 411 W. Lafayette St., Detroit, MI 48226

Jackets for Jobs Prom Dress Boutique

This year's Jackets for Jobs Prom Dress Boutique will take place Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21 at the Samaritan Center (5555 Conner St.) in Detroit. Schools, organizations or families with teens in need can contact Jackets for Jobs at (313) 579-9160 for more information.

Celebrating 175 Years

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services. Throughout its history, Comerica has partnered with nonprofit and community organizations to improve financial education, support critical community needs and provide colleagues with volunteer opportunities.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X (formerly known as Twitter): @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

About Jackets for Jobs

Jackets for Jobs is an award-winning non-profit organization that provides career clothing for metro Detroit job seekers. For over two decades, we have assisted over 35,000 job seekers put their best foot forward to obtain employment. For people experiencing barriers to employment and independence, clothing insecurity is real. It can mean not having anything to wear or not having the right thing to wear. Both are barriers to advancement. Jackets for Jobs provides a stable source of well-maintained and displayed clothing that is suitable for any need, from casual to workwear.

