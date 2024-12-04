Comerica Bank to Kick Off Detroit Lions "Double The Impact" My Cause My Cleats Campaign with First $17,500 Donation

Detroit Lions to match campaign donations to Alternatives For Girls up to $100,000

Comerica supporting Alternatives For Girls in recognition of the bank's 175th Anniversary and its Commitment to the Community

DETROIT, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Lions and Comerica Bank announced today their third annual community collaboration supporting the Lions My Cause My Cleats campaign. To transform the lives of our youth, the Lions encourage community members to "Double The Impact" by donating to Alternatives For Girls (AFG), a Detroit-based nonprofit serving homeless and high-risk girls and young women.

In recognition of Comerica's 175th anniversary this year, and to further its commitment to the community, the bank will donate the first $17,500 to the "Double The Impact" campaign.

Comerica Bank and Detroit Lions team up to support Alternatives For Girls as part of My Cause My Cleats campaign. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

The Detroit Lions Foundation will then match up to $100,000 of the total contributions received from Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 18 to AFG, a 2024 Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative grantee and long-time community partner of Comerica Bank.

The community can support the My Cause My Cleats endeavor by donating directly to Alternatives For Girls at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mcmc.

"Alternatives For Girls has uplifted young women who face challenges and need critical resources for over 35 years in Detroit," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "We have worked closely with AFG for several years and witnessed the support and care they provide to offer safety and comfort to help change lives. As changemakers off the field, the Detroit Lions continue to deliver on their mission to play an active role in making a difference in the community, and this collaboration to showcase and assist AFG extends our shared focus to transform the communities which we serve."

In the first two years of the Lions and Comerica's My Cause My Cleats collaboration, the "Double The Impact" campaign raised over a combined $400,000 for the Pure Heart Foundation in 2022 and Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M.) in 2023.

Since 2016, My Cause My Cleats has served as an annual campaign for National Football League players, enabling them to honor causes by wearing customized cleats during Week 13 and 14 games. This year, the Lions will don customized cleats in support of their cause of choice when the Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Dec. 5.

"Through My Cause My Cleats, we not only wear our hearts on our feet, but we also take meaningful action that extends beyond the game," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Roxanne Caine. "Our partnership with Comerica Bank and Alternatives For Girls is a meaningful way for us to play an active role in creating lasting change and supporting the incredible girls and young women of Detroit."

Since 1987, AFG has provided critical services to the girls and young women we serve, including safe shelter, street outreach and educational support, vocational guidance, mentoring, prevention activities, and counseling. AFG's goal is to empower the girls and young women we serve to make positive choices.

"We are very grateful to be a part of My Cause My Cleats this year, and for the partnership we have with Comerica Bank and the Detroit Lions," said Tonya Adair, Alternatives For Girls President & CEO. "Through their support and this initiative, we will continue to change the trajectory of those we serve, where our girls and young women will triumph over their trauma. The support we receive is truly a game changer."

Comerica has worked closely with AFG, including providing financial support through Comerica Bank ($136,550) and the Comerica Charitable Foundation ($10,000) totaling over $146,000 since 2020. Comerica's Executive Vice President and Chief Auditor Christine Moore is a long-time member of AFG's board of directors.

First Down Program Impact

The My Cause My Cleats initiative between the Lions and Comerica expands upon their existing partnership and their community impact programs. Since 2017, Comerica has contributed approximately $148,000 to 41 community partners as part of the ongoing collaboration through the Comerica First Down Program.

On Nov. 17, the Lions set an all-time franchise record by gaining 38 first downs in their 52-6 win at Ford Field vs. Jacksonville. In doing so, they also set a record off the field by generating the largest single-game donation total of the Comerica First Down Program that resulted in $3,800 supporting the Hannan Center.

This marks the eight consecutive year Comerica and the Lions have teamed up on a season-long initiative that assists community partners throughout Michigan. The Comerica First Down Program ensures every Lions first down gained at Ford Field stretches well beyond 10 yards and reaches those in need in the community. During Lions home games this season, a local philanthropic organization will benefit by receiving $100 for each Lions first down gained. This year's program includes all nine regular season home games at Ford Field.

175 Years of Raising Expectations

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

About Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL) and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team relocated to Detroit in 1934 and is the NFL's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions' most recent NFL postseason appearance was the NFC Championship game following a 12-5 record and an NFC North title during the 2023 season. For more information, please visit www.detroitlions.com.

SOURCE Comerica Bank