Comerica Bank's 15th Annual Shred Day Moves to Farmington Hills on Saturday, June 15

FREE document shredding and electronics recycling by Iron Mountain and Information Systems Resources available at Comerica's new Great Lakes Campus

DETROIT, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank encourages the public to bring paper documents and computer electronic devices for recycling, free of charge, to Comerica's Great Lakes Campus (36455 Corporate Drive, Farmington Hills, MI 48331) on Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the return of its 15th annual Shred Day.

This marks the first year that Comerica will host Shred Day in Farmington Hills at its new corporate operations campus that recently opened in March.

The 2024 Comerica Bank Metro Detroit Shred Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 8 am - 1 pm at its Great Lakes Campus in Farmington Hills, MI.

Comerica is partnering with Iron Mountain Incorporated and Information System Resources (ISR) to offer residents, small businesses and non-profit organizations an opportunity to securely dispose of sensitive documents, computers, keyboards, monitors and cellular devices. Along with securely disposing of sensitive documents and electronics, Comerica is helping fight hunger by collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank, which supports Southeastern Michigan.

"We must remain highly vigilant regarding fraud and continue protecting ourselves from identity theft and potential fraudulent activities pertaining to our sensitive and personal information," said Steve Davis, Comerica's Michigan Market President. "Recently, the Federal Trade Commission reported that consumers lost, for the first-time ever, more than $10 billion due to fraud last year1. In our ongoing effort to help the community, Shred Day serves as an opportunity to reduce chances to fall victim to identity theft. The event's positive impact is actually three-fold in that it also aims to protect the environment and reduce food insecurity."

During the past three Shred Day events, previously held in nearby Livonia (2019, 2022 and 2023), Comerica processed on average 1,100 vehicles per year on average. Collectively, Comerica and its partners shredded over 310,000 pounds of paper, accepted nearly 48,000 pounds of computer electronic equipment, and generated about 44,000 meals through food and monetary donations.

In its 14-year history, Comerica Shred Day in metro Detroit has collected over 1.1 million pounds of shredded documents that has turned into recycled pulp. The process of recycling paper into new paper products generates 74% less air pollution and uses 50% less water than producing paper from traditional forest products.

"We encourage the public to take advantage of this free service that offers personal benefit, while also supporting those in need within our community. Individuals, families, small businesses and community non-profit organizations can take advantage of the services provided at Shred Day as our partners share in the mission to, not only protect consumers, but also build a more sustainable future," said Davis.

ARRIVAL ENTRY AND EXIT

Participants should arrive by using West 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, turn onto Investment Drive, and into Comerica's office campus at 36455 Corporate Drive in Farmington Hills. For safety precautions, participants of this drive-thru event should always remain in vehicles as volunteers direct traffic through recycling areas. Vehicles will be directed to exit onto westbound Corporate Drive towards Halsted Road.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

In addition to securely shredding sensitive documents, Information Systems Resources will securely dispose and recycle computer equipment.

Acceptable small computer electronic devices and accessories include: CPUs, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD displays, all-in-ones, servers, switches, hubs, keyboards, mice, speakers, wireless internet cards, hard drives, optical drives, circuit boards, wires and cables.

SHREDDING HUNGER

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan will be on site during Shred Day to accept monetary and non-perishable food donations.

Gleaners provides food to more than 600 partner agencies, including schools, soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and others across the region, and supplements efforts of those partners by offering direct service drive-up grocery distributions. Every dollar donated provides three meals, and 94 cents of every donated dollar goes to food and food programs.

In 2023, participants donated approximately 1,600 pounds of food and $3,900 in cash to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, generating approximately 13,000 meals. Since 2013, more than 67,000 meals have been created through Shred Day donations to Gleaners.

For more information and a complete list of accepted and prohibited items, please visit Comerica.com/ShredDay.

COMERICA'S 175th ANNIVERSARY

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

ABOUT COMERICA BANK

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back nearly years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

1 Federal Trade Commission. February 9, 2024. https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2024/02/nationwide-fraud-losses-top-10-billion-2023-ftc-steps-efforts-protect-public

SOURCE Comerica Bank