Comerica Bank's Michigan Index Ticks Higher

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's Michigan Economic Activity Index increased in March to a level of 104.9. March's reading was 23 percent higher than the historical low reached in June 2020. The index averaged 99.9 points for all of 2020, 9.2 points below the index average for 2019. February's index reading was revised to 104.1.

Our Michigan Economic Activity Index increased for the fourth consecutive month in March. Six out of nine components were positive for the month, including nonfarm payrolls, unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity demand and hotel occupancy. The three negative components for March were light vehicle production, total state trade and state sales tax revenues. Those three components have a common headwind from supply-chain constrained vehicle production this spring. Nonetheless, the Michigan economy is gaining momentum in its services industries and in construction. The State of Michigan has just rolled back the majority of its COVID-related business restrictions and is expected to eliminate nearly all restrictions by July 1. There are now no limits on outdoor gatherings including at sporting events and concerts. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 50 percent of maximum capacity. We expect bars and restaurants to staff up over the next month in anticipation of higher indoor capacity in July. The auto sector remains vexed by supply chain constraints. Production remains throttled and dealer inventory is well below normal. Fortunately, the global computer chip shortage is showing early signs of easing and may no longer be a binding constraint on production by the end of summer. We expect production and manufacturing employment in Michigan to improve through the summer.

The Michigan Economic Activity Index consists of nine variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, auto assemblies, total trade, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

