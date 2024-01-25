Comerica Bank's North Texas Prom Dress Drive Returns in February

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank will host its ninth annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive, Feb. 1-29, at six participating banking centers. Donations will benefit local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.

"Through generous donations from our customers, colleagues and the community, we have been able to send thousands of teens to prom in their dream dress over the past eight years," said Beatrice Kelly, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development Banking. "As this year's chair of the Comerica North Texas Women's Forum board, I look forward to helping make this time-honored tradition a reality for even more teens as we expand our reach and provide donations to an additional nonprofit, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, in 2024."

Individuals and businesses can drop off new or gently used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories at the following North Texas-area Comerica banking centers:

Drop-Off Locations:

Chapel Hill-Tollway: 2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano

2560 Dallas Parkway; Cole-Fitzhugh: 3202 North Fitzhugh; Dallas

3202 North Fitzhugh; Forest-Inwood: 5200 Forest Lane; Dallas

5200 Forest Lane; Lovers Lane-Devonshire: 5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas

5647 W. Lovers Lane; NorthPark: 8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas

8850 Boedeker Street; Parker -Premier: 3310 Premier Drive; Plano

Since 2016, Comerica has donated close to 6,210 dresses, including 625 in 2023, to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

For more information, visit comerica.com/promdress.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 175 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.8 billion at December 31, 2023.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has been meeting the needs of children in Collin County since 1968. BGCCC's mission is "To enable to all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens." The organization currently serves over 4,800 children each year through its after-school, summer, and outreach programs through its eight (8) Clubs in McKinney, Plano, Frisco, and Princeton. Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County's website is https://www.bgccc.org/

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For 65 years Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of their thousands of Club members, ages 6-18. These core areas include academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit bgcdallas.org.

About Dallas CASA

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency's trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 44th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. In 2023, 1,240 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,151 children in protective care. For the past five years, the agency has been able to provide an advocate for every Dallas child in need, but each year more are needed. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.

