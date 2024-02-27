Comerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 71 cents ($0.71) per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2024, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable April 1, 2024, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. This year, Comerica is celebrating 175 years of building relationships, helping people and businesses be successful, and serving its communities. Founded in 1849 in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica is one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, providing more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated