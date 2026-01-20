Comerica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Results

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. The financial results have been furnished on a Form 8-K filing that is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Due to the pending merger with Fifth Third Bancorp, Comerica will not conduct an earnings conference call or webcast.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Comerica reported total assets of $80.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025.

