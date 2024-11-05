Comerica Declares Dividends and Announces Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 71 cents ($0.71) per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2024.

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable Jan. 1, 2025, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 13, 2024.

In addition, the Board approved the authorization to purchase up to an additional 10 million shares of Comerica Incorporated outstanding common stock. This authorization is in addition to the 5 million shares remaining at Sept. 30, 2024, under the Board's prior authorizations for the share repurchase program. There is no expiration date for the share repurchase program. The timing and actual amount of share repurchases are subject to various factors, including the Corporation's earnings generation, capital needs to fund future loan growth and market conditions. Shares may be repurchased through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, structured repurchase agreements with third parties and/or otherwise, including utilizing Rule10b5-1 plans. The repurchased shares may be held as treasury stock or retired.

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing nearly 380 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

