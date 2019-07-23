Comerica Directors Declare Dividend

DALLAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated today declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 67 cents ($0.67) per share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2019, to common stock shareholders of record at close of business Sept.13, 2019.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $73 billion at June 30, 2019.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.comerica.com

