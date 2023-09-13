Comerica Names Joe Scondotto Florida External Affairs Manager

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has selected Joe Scondotto to lead external affairs in the Florida market.

Joe Scondotto, Comerica Bank Florida External Affairs Manager

Scondotto's responsibilities will include cultivating relationships with nonprofit organizations as well as community and civic leaders. He will help guide the bank's community reinvestment activities and financial education initiatives consisting of the various Comerica Money $ense programs (Business $ense, Money $ense, Education $ense, Sports $ense, Senior $ense, and Church $ense). Additionally, Scondotto will advise the bank's Market President on external affairs-related issues.

"We are committed to raising expectations in communities where we live and serve," said Brandon Jones, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Director of External Affairs. "Joe has built many impactful and longstanding relationships throughout his banking career, and we know he will be a valuable asset to our external affairs team and a force for good throughout the state."

Scondotto brings more than three decades of industry experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as the manager for a Comerica banking center in Boca Raton, Florida. Before joining Comerica, he worked in various leadership roles for multiple regional banks.

The New York native is actively involved in his local community with organizations such as Take Stock in Children, Community Partners and Autism Speaks, and he currently serves as Treasurer for Community Greening.

Scondotto earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Pace University in New York City.

