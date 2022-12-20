Comerica Recognized by Newsweek for Commitment to Corporate Responsibility and Diversity

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank earned a pair of high-profile recognitions from Newsweek as the publication named the bank to its 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

Comerica's ranking of 41st on the list of America's Most Responsible Companies is the highest among banks and the fourth highest among financial institutions. This marks the fourth consecutive year Comerica has been named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies, which comprises 500 of the U.S.'s largest public corporations positively impacting their communities.

"To be recognized among the largest companies across the country as a good corporate citizen is quite an honor," said Wendy Bridges, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. "Comerica has remained at the forefront of the corporate responsibility movement, and this recognition illustrates our commitment to serving our communities and colleagues."

Comerica has a strong history of identifying and addressing important environmental, social and diversity issues and has recently amplified its efforts. Last year, Comerica established its Office of Corporate Responsibility. Driven by the new office, Comerica's Corporate Responsibility Platform was established. It encompasses five key pillars:

CAPITAL ACCESS: Providing access to capital focused on underserved communities, women, minorities and small businesses

DIVERSITY: Promoting a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce

EDUCATION: Investing in financial education for underserved communities

CLIMATE: Addressing climate change

PRODUCTS: Enhancing ESG-related product and services

Newsweek also named Comerica to its listing of America's Greatest Workplaces For Diversity. Comerica is one of 1,000 companies from across the country earning the designation. The listing, conducted by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights, included a three-part evaluation reviewing publicly available data, surveys with HR professionals and anonymous online surveying of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion remain engrained in the values Comerica holds important," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "Through diversity, we strengthen our organization, allowing us to better serve our customers and communities."

Throughout 2022, Comerica has received national recognition for its focus on corporate responsibility and diversity initiatives, including:

BLACK EOE JOURNAL : Best of the best 2022 Top Financial & Banking, Top Employers, and Top Supplier Diversity

: Best of the best 2022 Top Financial & Banking, Top Employers, and Top Supplier Diversity DIVERSITYINC : 2022 Top Noteworthy Companies for Diversity

: 2022 Top Noteworthy Companies for Diversity FORBES : Best Employers for Women

: Best Employers for Women HISPANIC ASSOCIATION ON CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY (HACR) : 5-Star rating of excellence in the 2022 Corporate Inclusion Index

: 5-Star rating of excellence in the 2022 Corporate Inclusion Index HISPANIC NETWORK MAGAZINE : Best of the Best 2022 Top Financial & Banking Company, Top Employers and Top Supplier Diversity

: Best of the Best 2022 Top Financial & Banking Company, Top Employers and Top Supplier Diversity HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION : Perfect score of 100 for eight consecutive year on Corporate Equality Index

: Perfect score of 100 for eight consecutive year on Corporate Equality Index NATIONAL DIVERSITY COUNCIL : Best U.S. Companies for Diversity, Top Employer for Latino Leaders

: Best U.S. Companies for Diversity, Top Employer for Latino Leaders NEWSWEEK : World's Most Socially Responsible Banks

: World's Most Socially Responsible Banks PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S MAGAZINE: Best of the Best 2022 Top Financial & Banking Company, Top Employers and Top Supplier Diversity

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

