Comerica Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Oct 18, 2024, 06:37 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has reported its third quarter 2024 financial results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Comerica will host a conference call to review the third quarter 2024 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE:                                               

Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

 

TIME:                                                 

7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET

 

PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:                             

(877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846

           

WEBCAST / PRESENTATION:

The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements and may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure. 

 

REPLAY INFORMATION:

A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing nearly 380 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024.Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on FacebookXInstagram and LinkedIn.

