Comerica to Participate in 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference; Announces 2024 Earnings Dates

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Comerica Incorporated also provided its 2024 earnings dates, along with conference call details for its upcoming second quarter 2023 earnings call on Friday, July 21, 2023. Additional information for remaining 2023 and 2024 earnings calls will be provided in advance of each call.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference:

DATE: Tuesday, June 13, 2023



TIME: 8:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer Peter Sefzik, Chief Banking Officer Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com.

2023 / 2024 Earnings Conference Call Schedule:



SECOND QUARTER 2023: Friday, July 21, 2023 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: 877) 336-4440 OR (409) 207-6984



(Event ID. No. 4619582)







THIRD QUARTER 2023: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET





FOURTH QUARTER 2023: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET





FIRST QUARTER 2024: Thursday, April 18, 2024 7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET





SECOND QUARTER 2024: Friday, July 19, 2024 7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET





THIRD QUARTER 2024: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 7 a.m. CT/ 8 a.m. ET

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded nearly 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $91.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Press releases, archived webcasts/presentations/conference calls, and SEC filings speak only to the date they are issued, made or furnished, respectively. Investors should not rely on such information as being unchanged in making investment decisions.

