Comet Bio Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for its Arrabina™ Prebiotic Fiber

"Comet Bio has continually expanded its product offering from its proprietary technology, building from its Sweeterra ™ line of syrups The company's expertise has enabled it to ensure high reliability in the production of Arrabina™ as a GMO-free, sustainable, dietary fiber product," said Piyush Bhade senior research analyst. "Significantly, Comet Bio has obtained the Self- Affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status for the ingredient as well as a place on the US Food and Drug Administration's list of approved dietary fibers for use in F&B applications."

Arrabina™ is a Arabinoxylan prebiotic fiber, which is present in the bran, husks, and shells of many plants. Unlike other companies that use whole plants, Comet Bio extracts Arabinoxylan from non-genetically modified (non-GMO) crop leftovers. Extracting Arabinoxylan in a soluble form can be inefficient and challenging but Comet Bio addressed this issue with its patented upcycling technology. The two-step process uses water and pressure to produce Arabinoxylan as a fully-soluble powder with superior functionality in a wide range of food and beverage applications. By using upcycled crop leftovers to produce Arrabina™, Comet Bio enables farmers to use their whole harvest and address food waste.

"Comet Bio partners with farmer cooperatives and producers. These partnerships have helped the company convert farm residues, such as corn stover, and wheat straw, into higher-value products," noted Bhade. "Ultimately, robust R&D efforts and unmatched product features provide the company with the momentum needed to establish itself as a leader in sustainable ingredients.

In addition to its sustainability credentials, Arrabina™'s potency offers a significant competitive advantage over other commercially available prebiotic fibers. Clinical research shows that consuming as little as 2.2 grams of Arabinoxylan per day promotes the growth of bifidobacteria in the gut, which is less than half the level of other prebiotic fibers.1 Though effective at a low inclusion rate, Arrabina is clinically proven to be gentle on the stomach and not cause the discomfort or bloating often associated with popular prebiotic ﬁber supplements even at higher inclusion rates of up to 12 grams per day.2

"We want to thank the judges for awarding Comet Bio with this prestigious industry recognition," said Rich Troyer, CEO of Comet Bio. "This award validates the hard work and progress we're making to solve the simultaneous challenges of reducing food system waste and building the future of functional ingredients that can close nutrition gaps."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features or benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive, future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Comet Bio

Comet Bio is an award-winning food technology company based in London, Ontario and Schaumburg, Illinois. The company makes unique, healthy and sustainable products using its patented upcycling technology. Its Arrabina™ Arabinoxylan Plant Fiber Extract has superior tolerability and functionality within the prebiotic market. For more information, visit http://comet-bio.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @cometbio.

