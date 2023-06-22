ComForCare Launches New Podcast "ComForConnections"

News provided by

ComForCare Home Care

22 Jun, 2023, 10:23 ET

Leading provider of in-home caregiving services launches new podcast series to provide expert commentary on need-to-know topics for aging services professionals

TROY, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, recently launched a new podcast, ComForConnections. The fresh podcast series aims to deliver insightful discussions and expert analysis on essential subjects for professionals in the aging services industry.

"Staying up to date on the latest research and resources can be daunting especially in the dynamic senior care continuum," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side. "This podcast is a great opportunity to share vital information on the myriad of issues that come with aging." 

The pilot episode, which is titled "Alzheimer's Disease: Facts, Figures & Best Practices," provides updates and insights from the 2023 version of the Alzheimer's Disease: Facts and Figures Report and transitions in care recommendations when providing care to an individual living with Alzheimer's disease. e of. Future episode topics will cover fall risk prevention, person-centered dementia care best practice, staff retention tips, leveraging technology and more.

"We are committed to providing valuable information and resources to our partners, so that together we can help enhance the quality of life of the clients we serve," said Jennifer LoBianco, Chief Marketing Officer of Best Life Brands.

Visit www.comforconnections.com to listen to podcast episodes and access resources. ComForConnections podcasts are also available for download on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Podbean app, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, TuneIn+Alexa, and the majority of podcast apps. For more information on ComForCare, visit www.comforcare.com.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with 270 territories independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare operates as At Your Side in Houston, Texas. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk prevention, dementia care, meaningful activities, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 402 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com.

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care

