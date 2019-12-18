ComForCare of Hendersonville, TN Employee Recognized as 2019 Caregiver of the Year

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare Home Care, a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, announced their Caregiver of the Year at the company's national conference. Beth Trivett, a ComForCare caregiver in Hendersonville, TN, was awarded the 2019 Caregiver of the Year from over 125 nominations.

"Beth represents the gold standard of our ComForCare values," said Mike Sluder, franchise owner of ComForCare in Hendersonville — a suburb of Nashville. "She is attentive, caring, efficient and confident in her abilities, which all make her a superior caregiver. The families she cares for trust her unconditionally. There is no value you can put on her heart and compassion for others."

Through this award, Beth was recognized for her years of extraordinary commitment, hard work and dedication. She consistently goes above and beyond for her clients, while also juggling caring for her own family at home. She is particularly sensitive to caring for clients at the end of their life and supporting the family during that difficult time.

"Caregivers are the heart of the ComForCare franchise system across the U.S. and Canada," said Mark Armstrong, founder and president of ComForCare and At Your Side Franchise Systems. "And it's stories like this one that remind us why caregivers are so important. We are honored to have Beth as a part of our ComForCare team and recognize the impact she has had on so many lives."

ComForCare of Hendersonville provides home care to the area's older residents and those who are disabled or recovering from injuries or surgery. Services include companionship, personal care, mobility assistance, medication reminders and more. The Hendersonville office is also DementiaWise®-certified, meeting the corporate office's high standards for dementia education and caregiving excellence. DementiaWise is also recognized by the Alzheimer's Association for incorporating the evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer's and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication.

Beth has been with ComForCare of Hendersonville since 2013 and is part of one of the fastest-growing franchise business sectors in the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people 65 and older is expected to increase to 55 million in 2020, and demand for businesses like ComForCare will continue to increase as people prefer to age in place.

About ComForCare:

ComForCare is a premier provider of in-home caregiving services with nearly 200 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best life possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com .

