ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Named a Certified 2022 Great Place to Work in the United States and Canada

92% of employees in America and 82% of employees in Canada agreed that ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care is a great place to work

TROY, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare , a franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, has recently received the honor of being named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces™ by Great Place To Work® in both the United States and Canada . This marks the second consecutive year ComForCare has earned this prestigious certification.

This award confirms the positive workplace culture ComForCare/At Your Side franchisees have cultivated, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives.

"It's an immense honor to be certified on the 2022 Best Workplaces in both the U.S. and Canada," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care. "Our franchisees put a great deal of effort toward caregiver satisfaction, which leads to increased loyalty and client peace of mind. Caregivers are the heart of everything we do and it's important that they feel valued and truly enjoy the crucial work they do. This recognition validates our franchisees' efforts."

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, certifies employers based on how fairly employees are treated. In addition, companies are assessed on how well they create an exceptional employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, or any other aspect of an employee's character or role.

Earning Great Place to Work Certification proves that a company has an excellent employee experience, validated by their own staff. Certification is entirely based on what employees say, especially how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Being Certified™ provides a company with a literal badge of excellence. It denotes to current employees, jobseekers and other companies within their industry that their organization is the best of the best.

Learn more about careers at ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care today, or refer someone to join this vital field.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com .

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work™ for all.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE ComForCare Home Care