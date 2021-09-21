ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To WorkⓇ

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women . Earning a place on this prestigious list highlights the positive and inclusive workplace culture cultivated by ComForCare/At Your Side's franchisees, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives possible.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current employees. In that survey, 90% of ComForCare's employees said that ComForCare is a great place to work. This number is 31% higher than that of the average U.S. company.

"It's an immense honor to be ranked on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women list," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare/At Your Side. "Our mission at ComForCare/At Your Side is to help people live their best lives possible, and that includes ensuring our employees, which consists primarily of women, feel valued in the workplace. We are proud of our franchisees who have cultivated an environment where the voices of female caregivers and employees are heard and respected."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place To Work-certified™ organization.

"These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combating gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®.

About ComForCare Home Care:

As the premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, ComForCare helps people live their best lives possible. ComForCare's compassionate caregivers and innovative programs support older adults in aging gracefully and continuing to do the things they love. Among its many awards, ComForCare most recently has been honored on the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, the 2021 Entrepreneur Top Global Franchise list, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces in Aging Services lists. Founded in 1996, ComForCare has more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada and operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, a parent company that oversees service brands in the aging adult care industry. For more information, visit http://www.comforcare.com/ .

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work™ for all.

