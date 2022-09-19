ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Recognized as Number Two in At Home Care on Fortune and Great Place to Work® 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

TROY, Mich., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ . This is ComForCare's second time being named to this prestigious list—coming in at 2nd place in the At Home Care category. Earning this esteemed position confirms the positive workplace culture cultivated by ComForCare and At Your Side franchisees, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives possible.

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. In that survey, 92% of ComForCare and At Your Side employees said that the organization is a great place to work.

"We are so grateful for our dedicated franchisees and the commitment to their caregivers who have made us a part of this list for the past two years," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands, parent company to ComForCare and At Your Side. "Our brand's mission is to help others live their best lives. Caregivers are the heart of everything we do and it's important to us that they feel valued and truly enjoy the vital work they do."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are.

"The Best Workplaces in Aging Services have a lot to be proud of," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They stepped up to support the well-being of their employees hard at work caring for high-risk populations at unprecedented levels throughout the pandemic. Congratulations to these great workplaces for their dedication to strong company cultures."

In 2022, ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 215 independently-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and now is part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care for aging adults. ComForCare operates as At Your Side Home Care in Houston. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 291 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit comforcare.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Aging Services™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. The study is based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com .

About Activated Insights®

Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services providers. With expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transforming the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data and technology. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

