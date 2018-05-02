Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo

"This redesigned logo serves as a beacon for the new Comfort. It's more than a change of symbol, it's a symbol of change," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design, Choice Hotels. "From new lobbies to upgraded guest rooms, Comfort hotels are being renovated across the country to deliver a more consistent, up-to-date guest experience. Together with our owners, we will have invested $2.5 billion in the Comfort brand by the end of 2019."

Landor, a brand consulting and design agency based in New York City, created the logo which features vivid orange and yellow hues, and a rich blue color for the Comfort name.

"The design of the new logo reflects the brand's warm and welcoming heritage and its refreshed, modern look and feel," said Megan Brumagim, head of Comfort brands, Choice Hotels. "It's the capstone of our transformation, inviting guests to check out the new Comfort."

The new logo also represents an important shift for the brand across its locations, unifying the Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites brands as one brand family, the way guests perceive them, according to consumer research.

The brand's transformative journey began in 2012 with a review of all properties which resulted in the bold decision to exit more than 600 properties that were not up to increased brand standards. The brand then introduced Move to Modern, an initiative focused on property upgrades, and announced Comfort as the largest 100 percent smoke-free hotel brand in North America. Guests can expect all Comfort properties across the United States to have completed their renovations and updated their signage by the end of 2020.

These efforts have fortified the brand's position as a leader in the upper midscale segment with over 1,800 properties across North America.

"The Comfort brand is unstoppable," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "Comfort now has one of the largest pipelines in its history, with nearly 300 properties, 80 percent of which are new construction. With our commitment to the brand, strong value proposition and tremendous return on investment, we continue to attract developers and owners to build Comfort hotels across the country."

Comfort® Rested. Set. Go.®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for more than 30 years. With Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites hotel properties nationwide, the Comfort brand family is ready to take care of guests everywhere they need to be. And with hundreds of newly renovated properties, Comfort is committed to helping guests feel refreshed and ready to take on the day, whether they are traveling for business or leisure. Comfort is the largest 100 percent smoke-free hotel brand in North America with more than 1,800 properties open and operating. At Comfort, complimentary amenities include a hot, hearty and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. Rested. Set. Go.® Because behind every great day is a great night. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Inn, www.choicehotels.com/Comfort-Suites or https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

