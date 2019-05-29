Comfort Continues Expansion in Key Markets With Two New York Openings

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort hotels, franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its nationwide expansion with the opening of two hotels in Brooklyn and Long Island City, N.Y.

The newly built hotels are the latest to open as part of the brand's multi-year transformation, featuring updated room and public space designs, as well as the new Comfort logo. The Comfort brand has more than 300 properties in its pipeline, 80 percent of which are new construction. More than 60 Comfort hotels are expected to open this year in major cities across the United States, including Dallas; Nashville, Tenn.; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego.

"Comfort hotels are designed to serve business travelers more than ever before, so it's fitting that these new hotels are opening in the New York area, the business capital of the world," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Guests and developers are raving about Comfort's new look, from the lobby and rooms to the brand identity. The investment we've made with franchisees in our transformation journey ensures travelers visiting Comfort hotels for both business and leisure leave with lasting impressions."

Comfort Inn Prospect Park – Brooklyn, N.Y.

Located at 150 20th St. in the South Slope area of Brooklyn, guests of the 84-room Comfort Inn Prospect Park-Brooklyn can easily access many of New York's top businesses. Industry City, the World Trade Center, and Wall Street firms like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are all just a short subway ride away.

Comfort Inn – Long Island City, N.Y.

The 94-room Comfort Inn at 37-35 21st Street is in one of New York's emerging neighborhoods. The hotel is the latest newcomer to the redeveloped industrial area of Long Island City, home to corporate offices of JetBlue Airways, Silvercup Studios, and Altice USA. The NYC Subway's F-train is nearby and gets into midtown Manhattan in 2 short stops, perfect for visitors to explore the Empire State Building, Central Park, and more.

"I am pleased to see these great Comforts opening across New York," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "Entering these new markets demonstrates our commitment to both franchisees and guests in locations that matter."

Comfort hotels are designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers with amenities that make for a refreshing stay, including:

Modern guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath amenities.

Open lobbies with space to work or socialize.

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas.

Free Wi-Fi and business centers.

24-hour fitness centers.

100-percent smoke-free.

The Comfort Inn Prospect Park-Brooklyn was developed by Prospect Brothers Realty, LLC and the Comfort Inn in Long Island City was developed by Surjeet Kaur and Balbir Sandhu.

"Guests will love the Comfort Inn Prospect Park-Brooklyn's contemporary features and premium location close to so many of New York's top businesses," said Wu Chen of Prospect Brothers Realty, LLC, whose affiliate is developing the hotel. "We're thrilled to establish a presence here with Choice Hotels, whose commitment to the brand and support has been invaluable all the way through the opening process and beyond."

For more information on Choice Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for more than 30 years. With Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites hotel properties nationwide, the Comfort brand family is ready to take care of guests everywhere they need to be. And with hundreds of newly renovated properties, the Comfort brand is committed to helping guests feel refreshed and ready to take on the day, whether they are traveling for business or leisure. Comfort is the largest 100 percent smoke-free hotel brand in North America with more than 1,800 properties open and operating. At Comfort hotels, complimentary amenities include a hot, hearty and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. Rested. Set. Go.® Because behind every great day is a great night. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-inn, www.choicehotels.com/comfort-suites or https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

