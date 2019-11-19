Comfort Continues Florida Expansion With Miami Hotel Opening

Situated at 665 Mokena Drive in Miami Springs, the hotel is conveniently located near Miami International Airport and is a short drive from downtown Miami, Miami Beach, PortMiami and the Wynwood Arts and Miami Design districts. In addition to being near many of the city's top leisure attractions, the hotel's central location provides business travelers with easy access to several Fortune 500 corporate headquarters, including Lennar Corporation, World Fuel Services and AutoNation, as well as the regional headquarters of American Airlines, Cisco Systems and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The newly constructed, eight-story, 120-room Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport is the latest to open as part of the brand's multiyear transformation, featuring updated rooms and public spaces, as well as the new Comfort logo. More than 25 additional Comfort hotels are expected to open before the end of this year, and the brand has nearly 280 properties in its pipeline, 83 percent of which are new construction.

"We're focused on bringing the Comfort brand to sought-after cities across the country — like Miami, which is experiencing record tourism growth with more than 23 million travelers last year," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "The Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport is a fitting addition to the area, offering a prime location and the amenities guests want for a refreshing stay."

The Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport features amenities guests need to be at their best:

Updated guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath features.

Business center, meeting space and open lobby with room to work and socialize, including free Wi-Fi.

Outdoor pool and sun deck with seasonal pool-side bar.

24-hour fitness center.

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas.

100% smoke-free facilities.

Complimentary shuttle transportation to Miami International Airport and PortMiami.

"Miami is a major global destination known for its great weather, beaches, diverse culture and business opportunity. This hotel's ideal location offers guests convenient access to everything that makes this part of the country so special — and right from the moment they arrive at the airport," said Brian Quinn, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to working with our owners to bring more Comfort hotels to locations with a mix of business and leisure attractions nearby and finishing the year strong by adding properties in major markets like Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; and San Diego."

The Comfort Inn & Suites Miami International Airport was developed by Travelers Hotel Group, which has more than 40 years of experience in the Miami market, including three other hotels near the airport.

For more information on Comfort hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

