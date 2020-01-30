Comfort Delivers On Plan To Open More Than One Hotel Per Week In 2019

"With updated guestrooms and public spaces alongside our new brand identity, the newly refreshed Comfort brand continues to excite guests and developers alike," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Given the brand's proven track record, it's no surprise that we've been able to sustain growth that allows us to be everywhere Comfort guests want to travel."

There are more than 250 properties in Comfort's domestic pipeline, over 80% of which are new construction, in major cities in the western United States, such as:

Phoenix, Arizona .

. San Diego, California .

. Colorado Springs, Colorado .

. Bellingham, Washington .

. Cheyenne, Wyoming .

"Comfort's transformation is creating buzz and continues to generate results for owners," said Jason Cowan, senior vice president, franchise sales, Choice Hotels. "The brand has experienced an impressive year of growth and as we move into 2020, we will continue Comfort's expansion to meet demand."

Comfort hotels are designed with modern brand amenities to meet the needs of guests. These include:

Updated guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath features.

Business centers, meeting space, and open lobbies with room to work and socialize, including free Wi-Fi.

24-hour fitness centers.

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas.

100% smoke-free facilities.

For more information on Comfort hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Inn & Suites®, and Comfort Suites® properties are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is nearing the final stages of a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo—signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability, cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

