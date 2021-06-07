Comfort Hotels Celebrates 40 Years Of Guest Loyalty With Chance For 40 Customers To Win 40,000 Choice Privileges Points

"We're giving new and loyal guests a chance to join in the excitement as we celebrate the Comfort brand's 40 th anniversary. The sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you this summer for 40 incredible years," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Comfort has remained a trusted leader in the upper midscale chain scale and is known for its warm and welcoming guest experience. Our guests have been a core part of this successful 40-year journey and we're rewarding them with a chance to win loyalty points that can be used for free stays and more. At Comfort, we're always building, always innovating and always evolving, with guest satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. With newly updated properties from coast to coast, a recently refreshed brand identity and the new Rise & Shine™ prototype revealed this spring, the future is certainly bright for Comfort."

The Comfort brand began in 1981 when Choice Hotels became the first in the industry to introduce brand segmentation. Today, Comfort has more than 1,600 hotels across the U.S. that have completed a $2.5 billion refresh, resulting in upgraded guest rooms and public spaces, as well as a new logo and signage. With the recent debut of the new Comfort Rise & Shine prototype, the brand is evolving to meet changing guest needs by offering tailored and innovative spaces for relaxing, working, sleeping and getting ready for the day. Whether traveling on a family vacation or for an important business meeting, Comfort guests will continue to enjoy the spacious guestrooms, friendly service, complimentary hot breakfast where available, free Wi-Fi and 100% smoke-free facilities that they expect from the brand, in addition to design and décor upgrades.

Choice Privileges, named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guests can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels, all-inclusive AMResorts® properties and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

For more information on Comfort hotels, please visit https://www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Inn & Suites®, and Comfort Suites® properties are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family recently completed a multiyear $2.5 billion transformation initiative that resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo. In March of this year, the brand launched the new Comfort® Rise & Shine™ prototype, a next generation offering which provides smart ways to meet guest needs for an upgraded experience and owner needs for flexible and cost-efficient build and operation. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel development and openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

www.choicehotels.com

