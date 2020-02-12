Comfort Hotels Continues Expansion In Key Markets With Austin And San Antonio Openings

"Austin and San Antonio are two of the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country and both offer a strong mix of major corporations and leisure attractions," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "We're excited to bring the new Comfort – featuring our modern brand identity and the amenities guests want -- to these two vibrant Texas cities."

Comfort Suites in Cedar Park: Located at 900 Arrow Point Dr., guests of the 78-room hotel are a short drive from downtown Austin, offering guests convenient access to the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Capitol and the regional offices of major technology companies: Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Dell. Local attractions convenient to the hotel include the Austin Aquarium, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Round Rock Premium Outlets and plenty of outdoor recreation on Lake Travis.

Comfort Suites in San Antonio: The 70-room hotel at 4630 Hitt Dr. is a 15-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport and 10-minute drive to downtown San Antonio, which is home to famous attractions like the Alamo, San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio Zoo and the AT&T Center— and to two professional sports teams: the San Antonio Spurs (National Basketball Association), and the San Antonio Rampage (American Hockey League). Major corporations near the hotel include Valero Energy Corp., Andeavor and NuStar Energy.

Comfort hotels are designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers with amenities that make for a refreshing stay, including:

Modern guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding and bath features.

Business centers, meeting space and open lobbies with room to work and socialize, including free Wi-Fi.

24-hour fitness centers.

Complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand's signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas.

100% smoke-free facilities.

The Comfort Suites in Cedar Park was developed by Kulwinder Binning and Kamaldeep Gill of Karma Builders, LLC and the Comfort Suites in San Antonio was developed by Rikesh Patel and Ami Patel of Alyssa Hotels Unlimited, LLC.

For more information on Comfort hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/comfort/.

About Comfort®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is steadily progressing on a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo — signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

