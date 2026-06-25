Comfort Keepers® Franchise Growth Accelerates in 2026 With 14 New Territories as In-Home Senior Care Demand Rises

As more families seek support for aging loved ones at home, Comfort Keepers continues to expand with 14 new territories signed through midyear.

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for in-home senior care continues to grow across North America, Comfort Keepers® is carrying strong momentum into the second half of 2026. The brand signed 14 new franchise territories and opened four locations during the first six months of the year, expanding its footprint across Texas, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, California, Canada, Nebraska, Mississippi, North Carolina and Indiana.

The growth comes as more families look for ways to help aging loved ones stay safely at home, increasing the need for home care providers that can offer dependable service and consistent support. For Comfort Keepers, that need has also brought more interest from entrepreneurs who see senior care as a business with both purpose and room to grow.

"We're seeing interest from people who recognize that senior care isn't just a growing category - it's a category that's becoming more essential every year," said Scott Oaks, vice president of franchise development for Comfort Keepers. "Most of the candidates we're talking with are second-career professionals who have significant business experience and are looking for something with purpose as well as growth potential. They want to build a business that can make a difference in their community, but they also approach it with an enterprise mindset. That's why we try to be thoughtful about growth from the beginning. We'll typically start new franchisees with no more than two neighboring territories, so they have time to learn the business, build the right team and get their operations in place before they look at what comes next."

Several of the brand's fastest-growing markets mirror broader population shifts occurring across the country. Oaks said states such as Texas and Florida continue to generate strong demand due to sustained population growth and an influx of new residents. At the same time, those migration patterns often create care needs in entirely different markets.

"When families relocate, it frequently creates a situation where aging parents remain in another city or state and need additional support," Oaks said. "Someone may move to Texas for work while their parents continue living in Nebraska or another market where they've spent decades building their lives. That creates a need for trusted in-home care providers who can help families stay connected and ensure that loved ones receive quality care. Those demographic trends are creating opportunities across a wide range of markets, not just the states experiencing the largest population growth."

Like many brands in the home care sector, Comfort Keepers continues to navigate an increasingly competitive labor market. Oaks said caregiver recruitment and retention remain among the top concerns prospective franchisees raise during the discovery process, making franchise support in those areas especially important.

"Candidates want to know how they're going to find and keep great caregivers because they understand that's the foundation of the business," Oaks said. "We spend a lot of time helping franchisees develop effective recruiting processes, compensation strategies and referral programs. Just as important, we focus on matching caregivers with the right clients. When caregivers feel supported and clients receive the level of care they expect, satisfaction improves on both sides. That creates stronger retention and a healthier business overall."

Looking ahead, Comfort Keepers expects to sign an additional 20 territories before the end of the year. Development efforts will remain focused on Texas, Massachusetts, Indiana and California, while the brand also works to generate additional activity in markets such as Utah, Salt Lake City and St. Louis.

"The opportunity in front of us is significant," Oaks said. "The aging population continues to grow, more families are choosing aging in place and we're seeing strong interest from entrepreneurs who want to be part of that solution. Our focus for the rest of the year is continuing to add the right franchisees in the right markets while giving them the support they need to build successful businesses that can serve their communities for years to come."

About Comfort Keepers®

For over 25 years, Comfort Keepers has been Elevating the Human Spirit℠ through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company's nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit comfortkeepersfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786-417-5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Comfort Keepers®