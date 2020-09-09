Comfort Keepers® 'Steps' Up― Sets $100,000 Fundraising Goal As National Team In Alzheimer's Association 2020 Walk To End Alzheimer's®

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Keepers®, a leading franchise network in the in-home care market for seniors and other adults needing care, continues its participation in the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. As a National Silver Team, Comfort Keepers has more than 100 local teams across the United States participating in this year's nationwide walks. The Irvine team will join in a virtual Walk Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony on Irvine's Walk Day, September 26th, by logging in at 8:00 a.m. to the Irvine, CA Walk Mainstage, the event's interactive online experience. From there, participants and spectators can livestream the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony in their local markets. Following the opening ceremony, participants can walk in their neighborhoods, connect with their teams via the Walk App, follow a virtual path in their neighborhood and share pictures with team members.

"Approximately 28 percent of the tens of thousands of seniors Comfort Keepers helps suffer from various forms of dementia or Alzheimer's," said Carl McManus, CEO, Comfort Keepers. "This is a cause that is very close to us, our franchisees, our caregivers, our clients and their families. We are proud to help raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs through our participation. We have raised more than $430,000 in our past five years as a National Team and expect to pass the half million-dollar mark in our sixth year with this year's walk."

This year, Comfort Keepers is recognized as one of the 51 National teams and will be walking all over the US with the goal of raising $100,000. Comfort Keepers has approximately 101 teams participating in the events across the U.S. through November. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer's Association Walk is 'everywhere this year' and is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails. Comfort Keepers local teams will be following additional safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and using sanitization products to protect themselves, their clients and their community.

"We are grateful to Comfort Keepers for this year's commitment as a National Silver Team and their past contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Lynda Collins, Director of Constituent Event Partnerships for the Alzheimer's Association. "With the support of Comfort Keepers' network of local teams across the country, it brings more awareness to our cause. We applaud their commitment to keeping seniors' minds and bodies active and engaged –providing a great synergy between our mission and their work."

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. As a long-term partner, Comfort Keepers helps support the Alzheimer's Association's care and research initiatives and is dedicated to increasing Alzheimer's awareness in communities nationwide. You can learn more about Alzheimer's disease and the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org . You can support your local Comfort Keepers' Walk to End Alzheimer's team at www.alz.org/comfortkeepers .

About Comfort Keepers®

Comfort Keepers® is a leading franchise network in the in-home care market for seniors and other adults needing care. Since its founding in 1998, the network has grown to more than 600 franchised locations around the world by staying true to the founders' goal of providing quality, caring in-home care services that allow clients the opportunity to age in place. In August of 2009, the brand was strengthened when the franchisor, CK Franchising, Inc. was purchased by Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo's integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com .

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pam Schlichter

[email protected]

646.872.9197

