Comforting Color - Fill your home with balance and hope

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) In the world of design, what's old inevitably becomes new again, and a similar pattern is inspiring today's on-trend color palettes for home decor. The latest styles reflect reviving and comforting colors influenced by heritage and romance, lending to a look that is familiar in an individualistic way.

With more people living their every day, working lives at home, many homeowners are discovering the contentment that comes with slowing down. Often that means looking to the past to find comfort for moving forward.

Photo Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Nostalgia serves as an emotional tool that delivers deep-rooted serenity and powerful healing properties. Looking to the past is often beneficial during times of uncertainty and can be an opportunity to bring styles and practices back to the present to create an appreciation of the past.

Whether living through the romance of rural lifestyles, the comfort of home, or the nostalgia from far-off times, some of today's most beloved design aesthetics celebrate the past, present, and future while bringing balance, hope, and comfort for you and your family to embrace.

Timeless Color

Using color to evoke feelings and emotions is hardly new but combining a carefully curated color palette with other design elements can allow you to create a look that pays homage to the past while breathing new life into your living space.

Reimagining classic, familiar tones allows you to achieve a design motif that is equal parts reminiscent and refreshing.

"The Vintage Homestead Color Collection offers an effortless look that reveals the importance of being hopeful to find stability and balance," said Ashley Banbury, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams senior color designer. "Our 2023 Color Collection of the Year revives elements from the past that are perfectly paired with vintage, comfortable and classic colors."

Blending Past and Present

Striking a balance between old and new can take many forms, as these styles show:

Heritage Revival: An interest in reviving the past is evident in design trends like a remerging appreciation of antiques and vintage elements, such oversized furniture, and traditional shapes. To capture this style, your design should focus on contrasting old and new for a mix-and-match look. Ultimately, the aesthetic is a look that feels simultaneously individualistic and curated.

A cohesive color scheme can allow the various elements to stand on their own while working in harmony for an intentional design. For example, the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2023 Color Collection of the Year includes a combination of familiar tones that have been thoughtfully curated by design experts who borrow color and design concepts from the past for a hopeful future and a sense of belonging. Hues like Poetry Plum and Hot Cocoa evoke warmth and depth, while moderate shades like Restrained Gold and Glamour offer fresh ways to incorporate mid-range neutrals. Meanwhile, soft tones like Natural Linen and Cool Beige offer subtle color for lighter, brighter spaces.

Mixing and Matching of Eras: A new take on retro design is emerging in which eras are blended and new and old furnishing work side by side. To get this look, you'll craft a space that marries historical and contemporary design, celebrating both the old and new. To design for longevity, incorporate pieces that are ambiguous in era and stand the test of time.

Vintage Homestead: Reviving design elements from the past with mixed patterns, classic shapes and vintage decor adds up to comfortable and comforting design. With this trend, prints and patterns encompass a range of styles, reinforcing how interiors connect to fashion. Mixing classic elegance with sleek vintage shapes is refining the concept of polished comfort. To achieve the look, curate pieces in heritage shapes and patterns, along with retro accents. Be sure to incorporate vintage lighting and glass, as well.

A versatile color choice like Darkroom, the 2023 Color of the Year from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, is an alluring shade that is classic enough for heritage interiors but also modernly retro for a throwback-inspired aesthetic. It's neutral and perfect for creating an eclectic yet modern look inside and out. Indoors, use it on the walls to offset more earthy brown and taupe tones in your furnishings and textiles.

Get inspired to combine the past with the present for a comforting design that's all your own at hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

Crafting a Conservatory

Today's homeowners are also increasingly interested in biophilic design and bringing the outdoors in, which prompts a conservatory aesthetic in home design. To achieve the look, design your space to make maximum use of natural light in creative ways. Incorporate large potted trees and statement plants that blur the lines between indoors and outdoors.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate