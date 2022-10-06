Comic Relief US Adds Marketing Leader Ida Rezvani to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US (CRUS) today announced the appointment of marketing leader Ida Rezvani to the organization's Board of Directors. As Chief Client Officer at Dentsu Americas, she brings over 20 years of experience in consumer brand building to the Board.

Over the course of her career, Rezvani has helped revolutionize iconic global brands such as Subway, Marriott Hotels, Marks & Spencer, and United Airlines. Prior to her current position, she served as President of dentsu mcgarrybowen New York where she led and grew the agency.

"I grew up with Red Nose Day in the UK, and I see many of Comic Relief US' values of integrity, intersectionality, and impact reflected in my own work," said Rezvani. "We all have a duty to create the world we want to live in, and I'm honored to join Comic Relief US in their mission of using creativity to solve some of the world's largest problems."

Rezvani's expertise in creative branding will inform CRUS' approach to continue mobilizing donors, generating the resources and momentum needed to successfully address the root causes of intergenerational poverty. Since launching in 2015, the organization has inspired the public to action through engaging, innovative campaigns, leveraging digital platforms to meet donors where they are. This year, CRUS raised a record-breaking $50 million through its signature Red Nose Day campaign and announced a commitment to deliver $1 billion of social impact over the next ten years to accelerate their work to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Comic Relief US as we scale our core programs and launch initiatives to mobilize new audiences and donors," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "Intergenerational poverty is rising around the world and it is essential that we invest in the innovations that will help children and families to thrive in their communities. Ida's passion and expertise will be a tremendous asset as we look to grow our organization and our impact even more."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ida to join this impressive Board," said Randy Newcomb, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Comic Relief US. "Her values, outlook, and creativity will be a fantastic addition to Comic Relief US and our mission to create a future free from inequality and intergenerational poverty."

Also serving on the Comic Relief US Board are Austyn Biggers (SVP, Programming and Production, TV One and CleoTV), Richard Curtis (Co-founder of Comic Relief, writer-director and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate), Richard Hofstetter (Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC), David Horne (CFO, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation), Alison Moore (CEO, Comic Relief US), Yvonne Moore (Founder & Managing Director, Moore Philanthropy), Randy Newcomb (Senior Advisor, The Omidyar Group), and Natalye Paquin (President & CEO, Points of Light).

ABOUT COMIC RELIEF US

Comic Relief US harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, in the United States and around the world. The nonprofit has raised over $380 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end child poverty has fundraised $324 million and positively impacted over 30 million children in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in communities most impacted.

Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org . Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Alexander Bryden: [email protected]

SOURCE Comic Relief US