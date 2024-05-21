Comic Relief US Partners With Chuck E. Cheese to Turn the FUN into FUNDS™ for Red Nose Day, the Annual Campaign to Help End Child Poverty

Nearly 500 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Center Locations Across the U.S. to Feature Special Red Nose Day Fundraising Activations, In-Store Events, and Exclusive Entertainment Throughout May

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US, the nonprofit behind the iconic Red Nose Day campaign to help end child poverty, is partnering with Chuck E. Cheese, the No. 1 global family entertainment fun center, for a nationwide in-store fundraiser throughout May. Together, they're leveraging the power of joy, fun, and entertainment to raise funds that help strengthen communities and ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered in the U.S. and around the world.

From now through May 31, Chuck E. Cheese guests will be encouraged to donate by rounding up their purchases to the next dollar at registers at fun centers nationwide. On May 23, Red Nose Day, 20% of all sales made at all participating Chuck E. Cheese locations will be donated to the cause when people mention "Red Nose Day" at checkout. Fun centers will also infuse the joy and fun of Red Nose Day on the Chuck E. Cheese interactive dance floor and through Chuck E. Cheese original character content on its in-store CEC Media Network, a closed-circuit TV network with over 5,000 screens at U.S. locations, and on digital channels and promotional signage. Families can also enjoy exclusive Red Nose Day entertainment activations in store, and on the official Chuck E. Cheese YouTube channel all month long.

"Red Nose Day has always celebrated the monumental good we can achieve when we come together to uplift communities, and make a positive impact in the lives of children and families facing poverty," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "That's why I'm so thrilled to partner with our friends at Chuck E. Cheese. This partnership leverages our shared mission of using the power of fun and entertainment to create social change and build a brighter future for children, one with less childhood poverty and more childhood."

"As a brand dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for kids and families every day at our fun centers across the world, it's an honor to stand in support of Comic Relief US and Red Nose Day," said Chuck E. Cheese President and CEO, David McKillips. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to serve hope to children and families in need beyond our four walls."

Celebrating a decade of life-changing impact, the Red Nose Day campaign has raised more than $370 million to date, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people in the U.S. and around the world. The funds directly support transformative social impact programs that ensure children and families in some of the most under-resourced communities have access to comprehensive health services, nutritious food, quality education, and safe spaces to live, learn, work, and play.

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief US, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contacts

For Red Nose Day/Comic Relief US

‍Jill Carmen, [email protected]

Keita Jones, [email protected]

Tiffanie Thomas, [email protected]

‍For Chuck E. Cheese

Alejandra Brady, ‍[email protected]

SOURCE Comic Relief US