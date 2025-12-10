Coming home: Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents elects two-time alum and Flint native Dr. Brendan Kelly as next president

YPSILANTI, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents today elected Dr. Brendan Kelly as the 24th president of Eastern Michigan University, welcoming home a two-time alumnus whose career in higher education leadership, public service and community engagement reflects both the resilience and ambition of EMU's mission. His appointment also marks a special homecoming for him and his wife, Dr. Tressa Kelly, herself a two-time EMU alumna and longtime educator. He is set to join the University on March 1, 2026, as president-elect, before beginning official duties as president upon the retirement of President James Smith next spring.

Eastern Michigan University President-Elect Dr. Brendan Kelly

A career of service and innovation

Currently president of the Arkansas State University System and a proud Eastern Michigan University graduate, Kelly has charted a career defined by advocacy, accountability and transformative leadership. His election follows a nationwide search for a successor to EMU's current president, Dr. James Smith, who announced his plans to retire after nearly a decade of service to the University.

As president of the ASU System since 2024, Kelly has led the multi-institution system through enrollment growth initiatives, strengthened financial stability, and strengthened community ties across Arkansas. Prior to his appointment there, he served as president of the University of West Georgia, where he advanced student success, transitioned UWG Athletics from NCAA Division II to Division I, achieved record-breaking enrollment growth, elevated academic innovation, and expanded partnerships throughout the region and state.

Dr. Kelly was also appointed Interim President of the University of South Carolina in 2019 and, from 2017 to 2020, as Chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate. There, he presided over the creation of a university-wide, integrated brand platform and a robust recruiting campaign that resulted in the highest enrollment levels in the institution's history, all while holding tuition increases to a minimum, and took NCAA Division I USC Upstate Athletics into the Big South Conference.

Earlier in his career, Kelly spent 14 years at the University of West Florida, first as a Professor in the School of Communication Arts, then as Director of the School of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts, and later as Vice President of University Advancement. Most exciting for the Eastern community, before beginning his time in Florida, Dr. Kelly served at EMU as Assistant Director of Forensics and a Lecturer in the Department of Communication and Theatre Arts.

Board of Regents: "Vision, resilience, collaborative"

From Flint to Ypsilanti and onward through national service, President-elect Kelly's journey reflects a lifelong commitment to meaningful service and transformative impact, said EMU Board of Regents Chair Nate Ford. "Dr. Kelly brings vision, resilience and a collaborative spirit. We are confident he will guide Eastern with clarity and courage as higher education navigates one of its most transformative eras."

In EMU's 24th president, the Board of Regents has tapped a highly accomplished higher education leader who has a proven track record of success leading large institutions and a clear understanding of the work ahead, Ford said.

"Under President Smith's leadership, we've seen important gains in academics, facilities and community partnerships," said Ford. "Dr. Kelly will build on that strong foundation, bringing fresh energy and vision to help us expand innovation, elevate student success and deepen our impact across Michigan."

A personal journey rooted at Eastern

Throughout his career, Kelly has been known for delivering results while staying grounded in mission. Over his tenure as chancellor/president, he improved student outcomes, expanded market share, strengthened financial stability and forged strong relationships with students, faculty, staff and the greater community.

Kelly earned his bachelor's degree in public relations with a minor in philosophy and his master's degree in communication from Eastern Michigan University before completing his Ph.D. in political communication and rhetoric at Wayne State University.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of Eastern Michigan University," Kelly said. "This work is personal to me. Ypsilanti and EMU are where many of the seeds for success were sown in my life -- not only as a student but later as a scholar and leader. I could not be more honored than to provide the same opportunities to current and future students at EMU.

"I spent my formative years in this state, and I've seen first-hand how Eastern Michigan University lifts individuals, families and entire communities," he said. "That's why I consider it the greatest honor of my career to serve as Eastern's chief advocate. I believe deeply in the mission of this university and of the transformative impact of higher education, and I will fight every day to tell our story, elevate and strengthen our impact and continually earn the public's trust."

A pivotal moment for higher education

Kelly assumes the presidency at a pivotal time -- for EMU, for Michigan and for the communities higher education serves. As questions about affordability and career readiness intensify, Eastern's mission of preparing graduates to thrive in careers and the workforce, and to positively contribute to society and communities, has never been more vital. His focus on access, opportunity and innovation aligns directly with EMU's strengths and future direction.

These are issues Kelly navigated and studied as chancellor and president of previous institutions, as well as through his national service on the Board of Directors of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Building on EMU's 176-year legacy

EMU Regent and Presidential Search Advisory Committee Chair Anupam Chugh Sidhu said that as a team-oriented leader and strategic thinker, Kelly brings both clarity and drive to the work of advocating for EMU and advancing public higher education.

"President-elect Kelly combines the heart of a public servant with the vision of a builder. For him, success means opening doors for students and strengthening the communities we serve. Together, we will build on Eastern's proud 176-year legacy and chart an ambitious future for Michigan and beyond."

A Shared Eastern Story: Dr. Tressa Kelly

It was also at Eastern that Kelly met his wife, Dr. Tressa Kelly, herself an EMU alum. She earned both her bachelor's degree in communication and theatre arts and her master's degree in communication from Eastern, before completing her Ph.D. in communication with a focus on rhetorical studies at Wayne State University. A seasoned educator, Dr. Kelly has taught for more than two decades across undergraduate and graduate classrooms at multiple colleges and universities. Her career also included coaching collegiate speech and debate for over 10 years.

Dr. Tressa Kelly has been a constant university and community advocate at each of the institutions the Kelly's have served.

Their story as students who built both a family and careers from their shared roots at Eastern adds a special dimension to their homecoming. Together, they have three children – Bree Luckey (married to Drew Luckey), Liam (married to Emily Kelly) and Kieran.

Transition and campus celebration

The EMU community is welcoming Brendan and Tressa Kelly at a campus reception to be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the University's Student Center. The reception is open to students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the public.

Eastern Michigan University Regent Mike Hawks will chair a special Ad Hoc Transition Committee, with members to be announced at a later date. "It is essential that we design a comprehensive and seamless transition process -- one that safeguards the important work already underway while also positioning Dr. Kelly to hit the ground running and immediately engage the critical priorities ahead," Hawks said.

Kelly will join the University as president-elect on March 1, 2026. He will begin as president on May 4, 2026 under a five-year contract at an annual salary of $520,000.

Presidential Search Advisory Committee

Kelly's election reflects the meaningful work of Presidential Search Committee, made up of all members of the EMU Board of Regents, and the Presidential Search Advisory Committee (PSAC), a 15‑member body that included representatives from across Eastern's campus and the broader community. The PSAC played an important advisory role in offering input, advice, and recommendations to the Presidential Search Committee.

Members of the PSAC:

Regent Anupam Chugh Sidhu, Chair of PSAC

Regent Nate Ford

Regent Chad Newton

Regent Marques Thomey

Jack Booth, Student

Dr. Noel Brock, College of Business – Faculty Senate

Nicole Brown, Mayor of Ypsilanti

Dr. Marilyn Corsianos, College of Arts and Sciences – Faculty Senate

Michelle Crumm, Regent Emeritus

Dr. Jennifer Kellman Fritz, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services

Dr. Matt Kirkpatrick, College of Arts and Sciences, AAUP

Dr. Don Loppnow, Emeritus Faculty, Former Interim President

Makayla Myers, Student

Dr. Barbara Patrick, Department Head and Professor of Political Science, and Former Chair of EMU's Civil Rights and Social Justice Center

Maher Salah, Vice President of Advancement and Executive Director of the EMU Foundation

Dr. Anke Wolbert, President of EMU‑FT, Lecturer in the School of Communication,

Media & Theatre Arts

The staff liaison to the Committee was Vicki Reaume, vice president and secretary to the Board of Regents.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University