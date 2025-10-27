Eastern Michigan University addresses growing demand for early childhood educators with new online Early Childhood Education bachelor's degree

Program designed to prepare high-quality educators for Birth–Kindergarten classrooms statewide

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University is expanding its teacher preparation offerings with the introduction of a new Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, a fully online program that prepares students for initial teacher certification with a Birth–Kindergarten General and Special Education endorsement. Eastern's Board of Regents approved the new program during its Oct. 23, 2025, meeting.

The program is designed for students who have completed an associate degree in early childhood education or child development and are currently working with infants, toddlers, or preschool-aged children. Through a flexible online format, participants can continue working full-time while completing their bachelor's degree and fieldwork requirements within their current early childhood setting.

"Eastern Michigan University has long been recognized as the pre-eminent leader in preparing high-quality educators within the state of Michigan," said Rhonda Longworth, provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Eastern Michigan University. "This innovative new program will expand access for early childhood professionals who want to advance their credentials and continue making a difference in the lives of young learners."

The new program directly addresses Michigan's growing demand for early childhood educators as the state advances its "Pre-K for All" initiative, which aims to recruit more than 1,700 additional preschool teachers by 2027. The program's 2+2 online design bridges theory to practice, offering asynchronous coursework combined with hands-on experience in inclusive and special education settings.

Participants will complete 64 credit hours of coursework in early literacy, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) education, inclusive classroom practices, and early childhood special education. The first cohort is projected to launch in fall 2026, beginning with approximately 20 students and expanding to more than 120 participants within three years.

The Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education program emphasizes EMU's commitment to advancing Michigan's early learning workforce through innovation, accessibility, and quality education, in an effort to help students get hired upon graduation.

For more information about the program, visit the Board of Regents documents for additional details.

