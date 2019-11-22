Coming soon: new Century Communities, Inc. home community in Clovis, CA

CLOVIS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that interested homebuyers can now join an interest list for the highly anticipated Arroyo at Loma Vista—an upcoming community offering ranch and two-story single-family floor plans in Clovis. Those who sign up will receive exclusive information on sales, model openings, community events and more.

Sign up at CenturyCommunities.com/ArroyoClovis or call 559.575.0157.