Coming Soon: Spring California Climate Credit to Deliver Energy Bill Savings to PG&E Customers

Eligible Small Business Customers Also Receive a Credit

OAKLAND, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, millions of residential and eligible small business customers will see a California Climate Credit automatically applied to their Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) bill. No action is needed by customers.

Residential households with an active natural gas account will receive a natural gas credit of $46.26 on their April energy bill. Eligible small business customers will receive an electric credit of $36.18 in April. Small business customers do not receive the natural gas credit.

In March, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted to pause the residential electric credit to later this year to coincide with high-usage months, targeting August and September for most electric customers and February for natural gas customers, with a final decision expected this spring. The Legislature directed the CPUC to move the electric credit to higher energy usage months to make energy bills more manageable.

"We know energy costs are important for our customers," said Vincent Davis, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "The California Climate Credit provides bill relief while supporting a cleaner, more resilient energy future."

The California Climate Credit reflects the public's share of the state's efforts to cut carbon emissions through the Cap-and-Invest Program, overseen by the California Air Resources Board. It is distributed by PG&E to customers as directed by the CPUC.

Since 2014, PG&E households have received nearly $1,200 in total in California Climate Credits on their energy bills, totaling nearly $15.2 billion in Cap-and-Invest Program cumulative benefits statewide.

Empowering California's Clean Energy Journey

PG&E offers tools and resources to help customers save energy and support California's clean energy goals. Saving energy can also help lower bills.

Induction Cooktop : Induction stoves are up to 90% energy-efficient, while electric resistance stoves are 75%, and gas stoves are 40% efficient. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks to try it out at no cost.

: Induction stoves are up to 90% energy-efficient, while electric resistance stoves are 75%, and gas stoves are 40% efficient. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks to try it out at no cost. Energy-Efficient Appliances: Use PG&E's free Energy Action Guide to explore Energy Star® certified appliances.

Use PG&E's free Energy Action Guide to explore Energy Star® certified appliances. LED Lights: The average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The average household saves about $225 in energy costs per year by using LED lighting, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Smart Thermostats: Installing an EnergyStar-certified smart thermostat can save an average California customer between $50-$78 a year. PG&E's Automated Response Technology (ART) program uses smart home technology to automatically reduce or shift customer electricity use during high‑demand periods to support grid reliability and clean energy goals.

Installing an EnergyStar-certified smart thermostat can save an average California customer between $50-$78 a year. PG&E's Automated Response Technology (ART) program uses smart home technology to automatically reduce or shift customer electricity use during high‑demand periods to support grid reliability and clean energy goals. Heat Pumps for Space and Water Heating: Residential customers can save an average of $60 per month, or about 17%, by switching from gas to highly efficient electric heat pump technology for space and water heating. Customers can use the Clean Energy Calculator to get a personalized estimate and explore heat pumps.

Residential customers can save an average of $60 per month, or about 17%, by switching from gas to highly efficient electric heat pump technology for space and water heating. Customers can use the Clean Energy Calculator to get a personalized estimate and explore heat pumps. EV chargers: The cost to charge your EV during off-peak hours is about the same as paying $2.92 per gallon at the pump. The Residential EV Charging program offers a rebate on PG&E-approved EV charging equipment.

Energy Efficiency Support Programs

The Switch Is On: A statewide online resource designed to help homeowners and renters interested in switching from gas to electric appliances by connecting them with available incentives and qualified contractors.

GoGreen Home Financing: A statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company