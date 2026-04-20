PG&E and Tesla Turn Cybertruck into a Grid Asset, Advancing the Future of Electric Power in California

First-of-its-kind AC vehicle-to-grid program enables PG&E customers to power homes and support the grid using Tesla's Powershare Grid Support technology

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Tesla today announced that the Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Powershare Gateway and Tesla Universal Wall Connector have been approved for participation in PG&E's residential Vehicle‑to‑Everything (V2X) program, marking a major milestone for bidirectional electric vehicle integration in California.

PG&E customers who own a Cybertruck can utilize PG&E's V2X program to install Powershare Home Backup and activate Powershare Grid Support. With these, customers can use their vehicle to power their home in an outage and earn money by selling power back to the electric grid during grid events.

This marks the first alternating current (AC) vehicle-to-grid application approved for customers in California, enabling vehicles to connect using much simpler equipment rather than specialized direct current (DC) infrastructure.

"Electric vehicles can do more than move people—they can help power homes and support the grid," said Jason Glickman, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth, PG&E. "By welcoming Tesla into our residential V2X program, we're expanding customer choice while making California's grid more flexible, resilient, and affordable."

"Powershare Grid Support enables Tesla vehicles to strengthen our electricity system, while earning money for EV owners," said Colby Hastings, Senior Director of Tesla's Residential Energy business. "Our unique integrated architecture makes vehicle-to-grid dramatically cheaper than alternatives, and PG&E's V2X program will accelerate customer adoption."

How It Works

Customers enrolled in PG&E's residential V2X pilot may be eligible for:

Up to $4,500 in incentives applied toward: Bidirectional‑enabled equipment such as the Tesla Universal Wall Connector and Powershare Gateway Utility interconnection costs

Additional incentives for: Participating in planned grid or backup power events Staying enrolled through the end of the pilot program



During periods of high electricity demand, enrolled vehicles may export power in response to grid signals—helping balance supply and demand while providing customer compensation.

Tesla's Grid Support functionality and its Powershare platform coordinates energy export through software enabled grid programs, including PG&E's Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP).

Participation is opt‑in, event‑based, and designed to work around customers' daily mobility, so customers maintain full control over driving needs and backup preferences.

Why This Matters for California's Grid

California has the largest electric vehicle market in the U.S., and PG&E serves more EV drivers than any other utility in the country.

Vehicle‑to‑Everything technology allows EVs to act as:

Flexible energy resources

Backup power for homes

Grid support during peak demand

Adding the Tesla Cybertruck and Powershare products expands the growing list of approved V2X technologies, which already includes vehicles from Ford and GM, and strengthens the role of EVs as mobile energy assets, not just transportation.

What Makes This Different: AC‑Based Vehicle‑to‑Grid

To date, vehicle‑to‑grid applications rely on specialized direct current (DC) charging equipment.

The Tesla Cybertruck and PowerShare system enable AC-based bidirectional power flow, allowing electricity to move between the vehicle, home, and grid using conventional residential electrical service. This approach can:

Lower system hardware complexity and cost

Lower installation complexity and cost

Improve interoperability with home electrical systems

Help accelerate broader adoption of vehicle‑to‑everything technology

For more information or to sign up for PG&E's Vehicle‑to‑Everything programs visit: www.pge.com/V2X

More information about Tesla Powershare is available at www.tesla.com/powershare

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com, pge.com/news and pge.com/innovation.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company