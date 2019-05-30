Coming Soon: The SANS Security Awareness Professional (SSAP) Credential

BETHESDA, Md., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awareness professionals seeking to build and mature their security awareness program will soon have the opportunity to enroll in a career changing credential. SANS Security Awareness, the leading provider in security awareness training, and a division of SANS Institute, today announced the first ever, industry-recognized security awareness credential, the SANS Security Awareness Professional (SSAP) credential. Earned via the MGT433: How to Build, Maintain, and Measure a Mature Awareness Program course, the credential is awarded in the form of a digital badge which can be prominently displayed on networking pages and resumes to highlight this professional achievement.

The SSAP credential is intended for awareness specialists seeking to sharpen their expertise and leverage their skills to make a lasting impact at their organization. These individuals could include:

CISOs

Security Awareness Officers

Training Officers

Governance and Compliance

InfoSec Professionals

Incident Communications

Security Managers

Training Subject Matter Experts

Corporate Communications

As cyber threats continue to rise, stakeholders within organizations realize the importance of securing their workforce. As a result, they are turning authority over to professionals who can preserve their cyber stability. The SSAP credential outlines those skills necessary to manage and measure that risk while also identifying awareness professionals as leading experts in this evolving industry.

"The SSAP is ideal for those looking to get into or develop, expand, and perfect their expertise in the growing field of security awareness and managing human risk," said Lance Spitzner, MGT433: How to Build, Maintain, and Measure a Mature Awareness Program course author and instructor.

The MGT433 course, which spans across two days, covers practical, useful information for awareness professionals that they can implement into their awareness campaigns immediately after completing the course. More than compliance training, this course teaches the key concepts and skills needed to effectively secure the human element by fostering behavior change and a mature awareness program. Participants of the course will leave with valuable and actionable skills.

The SSAP credential, available later this summer, is the most effective, comprehensive way to accelerate an awareness professional's career and bolster advancement opportunities in the field of managing human risk. To register for the MGT433 course, and corresponding credential, visit the SSAP page on the SANS Security Awareness site to learn more.

About SANS Security Awareness

SANS Security Awareness, a division of the SANS Institute, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS Security Awareness has worked with over 1,300 organizations and trained over 6.5 million people around the world. Security awareness training content is translated into over 20 languages and built by a global network of the world's most knowledgeable cyber security experts. SANS Security Awareness content and training is world-class and available to a global audience. The SANS Security Awareness program includes everything security awareness officers need to simply and effectively build a best-in-class security awareness program. For more information about training programs, please visit: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/products

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

