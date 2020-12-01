Coming Together for Giving Tuesday

Toyota employees are also making a difference through company-matched donations supporting eligible non-profit organizations, and donating to employee led drives for food, clothes and holiday gifts.

"With traditional giving events postponed or canceled this year, we can still come together for a good cause to help our neighbors in need," said Sean Suggs, group vice president, Toyota Social Innovation. "We hope these grants help organizations bring holiday cheer to families in need, further support front line responders, and provide additional resources for teachers."

Toyota's Giving Tuesday activities impact a variety of causes and organizations local to its U.S. facilities and operations, including:

Children's health centers

Homeless shelters

Food banks

Senior meal delivery services

Rehabilitation and recovery organizations

Museums, orchestras and the arts

Emergency and needed supplies for children and teachers

Counseling, medical, utility and mobility assistance

Toyota's Giving Tuesday grants include:

Facility Location Recipients Toyota Motor North America, Inc. – Headquarters Plano, Texas North Texas Food Bank, Children's Health, Community Partners of Dallas Toyota Motor North America, Research & Development Saline, Michigan 10 organizations impacted and addressing growing needs. Food banks (MI, AZ, CA), homeless family shelter, cultural orgs, senior meals delivery. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana Princeton, Indiana Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Children's Museum of Evansville Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky Georgetown, Kentucky Toys for Tots Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi Blue Springs, Mississippi Salvation Army Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas San Antonio, Texas San Antonio Food Bank Turkey Trot Race Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama Huntsville, Alabama Kids to Love Free 2 Teach HEALS, Inc. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Missouri Troy, Missouri Salvation Army Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Tennessee Jackson, Tennessee United Way of West Tennessee Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia Buffalo, West Virginia Salvation Army Angel Tree

