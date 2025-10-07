Hands-on STEM projects, technology and equipment to build stronger, enabled communities

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipping students and teachers with the right tools and resources goes a long way in preparing for the STEM jobs of today and tomorrow.

Toyota USA Foundation's Driving Possibilities initiative is granting up to $5.8 million over five years to Clark County School District. The funds will give students and teachers access to innovative tools and programs designed to embed STEM strategies into classrooms and support teachers through sustained learning.

Toyota Drives Student Success with $5.8 Million to Support Nevada Students, Teachers

"We believe all students deserve equal access to opportunities and a pathway to high-growth careers," said Ana Meade, vice president of sustainable development at Toyota. "Through Driving Possibilities, we aim to create access to quality STEM jobs by working with local schools, community partners and industry leaders to address barriers so that everyone can participate."

Driving Possibilities is Toyota's national approach to workforce readiness and community engagement. In Nevada, Toyota is collaborating with the Project Lead the Way and the Just One Project on a community-based approach to combining an expansion of STEM resources and helping to serve the needs of families in each school.

"The Clark County community warmly welcomed us over twenty years ago when we opened the Toyota Financial Savings Bank (TFSB) in Henderson, Nevada," said Tellis Bethel, TFSB CEO. "We are pleased to give back to this community that has done so much for us, and we are proud to contribute to the bright futures of area students."

Clark County School District will embed stackable STEM programming from elementary, middle and high school classrooms while customizing an intentional professional development program for educators. Additionally, schools will be equipped with a dedicated space for students and families to access essential needs such as food and supportive services to help build a stronger, healthier, and more connected community.

Nevada is the tenth site to launch the Driving Possibilities initiative. To date, more than $78.3 million has been announced through multi-year grants with local and national nonprofits, education partners and the communities where Toyota team members live and work. The initiative is funded by Toyota USA Foundation with additional funds provided by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

In 2022, the Toyota USA Foundation's Driving Possibilities initiative was launched as a unique way to bring together educators, local and national nonprofits, industry and communities to create limitless possibilities for all. With more than 65 years of active community support across the U.S., efforts span the PreK-12 education continuum, with a foundation in the model developed in the West Dallas area. This is the largest and most comprehensive social innovation effort in Toyota's history.

About Toyota Financial Savings Bank

Toyota Financial Savings Bank ("Toyota Bank") provides banking products and services to eligible Toyota and Lexus Dealer employees, their eligible family members, and eligible Toyota and Lexus Team Members in the United States. Toyota Bank offers a curated suite of savings and loan products, coupled with a dedication to providing high touch service from your own dedicated Personal Banker. Toyota Bank, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is a member of the FDIC, and is an Equal Housing Lender.

Additional information may be found at www.toyotabank.com.

