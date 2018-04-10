Command and Control Systems Market Worth 35.65 Billion USD by 2022

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 116 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 206 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Command and Control Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

Demand for interoperability between various armed forces and increasing adoption of these systems in commercial applications are driving the market.

The land segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The land platform segment is projected to account for the highest market share of command and control systems market during the forecast period. Command and control systems for land forces include air defense, battle management, and nuclear defense. Apart from defense applications, land based command and control systems are being used for various transportation systems. Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) and European Train Control System (ETRS) are land based railway command and signaling systems. Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Vessel Traffic Management (VTM) are other transportation areas using command and control systems. Other emerging applications of land based commercial command and control systems include critical infrastructure and industrial applications for security management and monitoring.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The usage of command and control systems in commercial applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These systems are being used for the security management of critical infrastructure, such as financial institutions, research labs, power plants, and offshore oil & gas installations. Transportation is another emerging application wherein command and control systems are being used for traffic management, such as vessel traffic management, air traffic management, and train signaling system. Industrial installations include automotive and commercial facilities.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the command and control systems market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience extensive growth during the next few years. Increase in defense spending among countries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead to high demand for command and control systems. Rise in conflicts among neighboring countries in the Asia Pacific region and the threats from growing terrorism are reasons driving this market. Due to geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, the procurement of various C4ISR systems for military and homeland security applications is expected to increase across the region.

Key players profiled in the command and control systems market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), SAAB (sweden), Systematic (Denmark), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others. Other commercial players include Cisco Systems (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), and Alstom (France), among others.

