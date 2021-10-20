Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Introduces Industry's First Field Test Instrument for O-RAN Deployment

Service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide are adopting open radio access networks to reduce infrastructure costs and lower the barrier to entry for new product innovation. In line with these benefits, O-RAN also enables carriers to thoroughly validate the tower installation very early in the process, thereby reducing installation problems and accelerating deployments. As a leader in O-RAN specifications development, wireless lab validation platforms, and field workforce solutions, VIAVI has addressed these requirements by augmenting the OneAdvisor-800 cell site tool.

OneAdvisor-800 is a single, modular instrument proven to help cell site technicians test fiber, radio frequency (RF), and Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), eliminating the need for multiple independent tools. The addition of the Open Distributed Unit (O-DU) Emulation application further streamlines site verification and guards against future truck rolls by enabling functional testing of the Open Radio Unit (O-RU) upon installation, rather than waiting until the O-DU is in place. The technician's work is simplified by guided workflows, with Job Manager programming the service provider's test criteria, and automatically uploading results to the StrataSync cloud.

"As our customers deploy 5G at scale, the OneAdvisor-800 is helping them cut time to market and total cost of deployment thanks to a comprehensive feature set and test process automation," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "We developed the OneAdvisor-800 with a modular design as an essential means of future-proofing it, and the introduction of O-RAN radio verification is a clear demonstration of that promise to deliver support throughout the entire network lifecycle."

Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications

VIAVI offers the most comprehensive test platform on the market for lab validation, field deployment and service assurance of O-RAN networks. VIAVI delivers integrated solutions to validate that all interfaces are working correctly – including RF, O-DU, O-RU, signaling, transport, timing and synchronization – and equipment is performing to specifications even under load and stress, from the lab to the field. With vast experience validating network products for operators and manufacturers worldwide, including all Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers, as well as partnerships with best-of-breed vendors, VIAVI helps network operators ensure interoperability — the principal concern in a multi-vendor based O-RAN environment.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

