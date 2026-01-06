VIAVI Announces Industry's First Long-Range Hollow Core Fiber Bidirectional Testing and Certification Solution

Proven platform implements proprietary HCF-specific algorithms for OTDR, dispersion testing and attenuation profiling

Solution has been validated in trials with three leading hyperscalers

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced the industry's first all-in-one medium and long-range bidirectional testing and certification solution for hollow core fiber (HCF). The offering implements VIAVI's advanced 8100 Series OTDR modules, optical dispersion measurement (ODM) modules and ReportPRO software, which includes specific algorithms capable of performing the bidirectional OTDR analysis required for hollow core fibers.

The efficacy of the solution has been tested and proven through validation trials in partnership with fiber manufacturers, specialist contractors and three leading hyperscalers.

Compared to single mode fiber, hollow core fiber enables up to 30% lower latency, up to 70% reduced Chromatic Dispersion (CD), up to 65% lower attenuation and reduced signal distortion. This enables faster data transmission over increased distances without the need for amplification and minimal data errors/losses.

Hollow core fiber technology is being increasingly adopted for data center interconnect between hyperscale campuses for AI, high-frequency financial trading, quantum communication, defense and other applications where substantial operational and service performance improvements can be achieved by its use.

Hollow core fiber projects require larger investments and an expansive range of tests due to increased manufacturing and specialist contractor deployment costs and differing optical properties such as backscattering and spectral range. In addition to bidirectional OTDR measurements at higher wavelengths, dispersion testing and attenuation profile (AP) are needed to confirm correct installation to protect investments and ensure future performance, particularly over medium- and long-haul links. Few testing and certification options exist, and those without the necessary OTDR performance or those that use OTDR-based dispersion test techniques may only being capable of testing shorter distances.

VIAVI's solution is the first all-in-one certification solution capable of bidirectional OTDR, PMD, CD and AP testing and reporting for hollow core fiber links. Thanks to industry-leading OTDR dynamic range performance and non-OTDR based dispersion testing, it is suitable for all types of hollow core fiber including DNANF and PBG over short-, medium- and long-distance links. These solutions are hosted on VIAVI's OneAdvisor 800 Fiber platform.

"A key advantage of hollow core fiber is that it transmits data faster over longer distances. However, testing for splice quality, connector losses and fiber integrity requires a different approach with higher-performance test solutions," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. "VIAVI's all-in-one offering has delivered strong results over short-, mid- and long-distance links in trials we've held in collaboration with leading fiber manufacturers and hyperscalers, allowing them to protect these larger investments in HCF and ensure future ROI."

