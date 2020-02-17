Command the 5G Network: VIAVI Introduces OneAdvisor, A Modular Test Platform to Simplify and Expedite Network Installation at Scale

The VIAVI ONA-800 allows cell site technicians to test fiber, RF, and CPRI/Ethernet from a single instrument, replacing multiple independent tools (OTDR, CAA, Fiber Scope) and significantly reducing the total cost of ownership for service providers and contractors. The workflow UI in the instrument carefully guides technicians, internal or external, through a pre-configured common test process, making sure that everyone completes the job in the same way and to the same specifications. The ONA-800 is supported by reporting and workflow software to automate job certification reports so contractors and technicians can rapidly close out jobs and move to the next one.

VIAVI has led the industry with specialized, high-performance field instruments to support mobile service providers worldwide, from CellAdvisor 5G, the most comprehensive 5G base station analyzer and T-BERD/MTS-5800, the handheld Metro test solution used to commission Ethernet fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul to T-BERD/MTS 4000, the OTDR solution used to construct and build fiber networks. Leveraging the heritage of this instrument portfolio, VIAVI has combined the expertise of all into a single modular platform in an ultra-portable form factor, designed to allow a distributed workforce to address multiple network technologies from site to site.

The ONA-800 can be configured to test fiber, coaxial cable, radio frequency (RF) spectrum, Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), Ethernet and antenna alignment, based on carrier test plans. It supports easy, fast, low-cost installation because field technicians get built-in guidance, automatic configuration, pass/fail results, and a single report package ready for closeout. The instrument mainframe includes an 8-inch touchscreen and can accommodate two modules for multi-technology testing.

"5G represents a quantum leap in network complexity, from the frequency bands used, to diversity of the x-haul technologies, to the possibility of multiple radio vendors," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "We're committed to taking complexity out of the test process. We designed OneAdvisor so a technician of any skill level can efficiently execute tests to certify and close out cell site deployment, expediting time to revenue for contractors and service providers, and optimizing subscriber satisfaction."

Experience OneAdvisor

The VIAVI ONA-800 will be featured at the following events:

NATE UNITE, February 17-20 , Raleigh , Booth #316

, , Booth #316 VIAVI Xperience Day, February 20 , Mexico City .

