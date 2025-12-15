CommanderAI Launches AI-Powered CRM Purpose-Built for Waste Management

CRM Bolsters Leads and Drives Sales for Waste Haulers

Deploys in Days, Not Months, for Faster Time-To-Value

Agentic AI Delivers Actionable Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CommanderAI , the sales engine behind the waste management industry, today announced the launch of its CRM solution, an AI-powered sales system designed to help waste haulers find, engage, and close more opportunities. Available as a standalone module or part of CommanderAI's Go-To-Market platform for waste haulers, the CRM is a simple, fast, and rep-friendly system that delivers real revenue impact without the bloat and complexity of traditional systems.

Purpose-Built CRM for Waste Management

Snapshot of CommanderAI’s CRM

Legacy CRMs are slow, complex, and require expensive customization for deployment in waste management companies. CommanderAI's CRM is purpose-built around how hauling teams sell: by territories, containers, job-site signals, routing cycles, field reps, and high-velocity deal flow. The CRM deploys in just days, not months, eliminates most manual data entry, and provides reps a clean workflow they'll actually use. The offering leverages AI to surface next-best actions, risks, and enriched opportunities, while providing owners and CROs real-time visibility into pipeline and forecasts.

"For too long, haulers have been bogged down by manual data entry and generic, disjointed systems," said David Berg, CEO of CommanderAI. "Our CRM is AI-driven and human-led. It was designed by people who know this industry inside and out, ensuring it's battle-tested for real-world use on day one. By seamlessly connecting our CRM to our prospecting engine, we give reps exactly what they need to close more deals and operate at peak efficiency."

CommanderAI's CRM offers:

AI at the Core, Not Just the Surface: CommanderAI's CRM has industry-specific agentic AI at its core, analyzing real-time sales and customer signals to combine actionable intelligence with automation controlled by haulers, putting owners and operators in the driver's seat.

CommanderAI's CRM has industry-specific agentic AI at its core, analyzing real-time sales and customer signals to combine actionable intelligence with automation controlled by haulers, putting owners and operators in the driver's seat. Contract and Account Intelligence: Centralized profiles for every contact and company, enriched automatically with industry, size, geolocation, and hierarchy data to provide reps with instant context and leaders with cleaner reporting.

Centralized profiles for every contact and company, enriched automatically with industry, size, geolocation, and hierarchy data to provide reps with instant context and leaders with cleaner reporting. Deal Pipeline and Acceleration: A visual, AI-driven pipeline that shows every opportunity, from first touch to bin delivery, enabling faster sales cycles, smarter routing, and no missed deals.

A visual, AI-driven pipeline that shows every opportunity, from first touch to bin delivery, enabling faster sales cycles, smarter routing, and no missed deals. Photo Capture : Scan documents, quotes and business cards directly into CommanderAI's CRM, eliminating manual data entry and ensuring immediate, accurate data capture.

: Scan documents, quotes and business cards directly into CommanderAI's CRM, eliminating manual data entry and ensuring immediate, accurate data capture. A Communications and Engagement Hub: A central hub for all email, SMS, calls, tasks, meetings, and notes, enhanced with AI, allowing reps to stay organized and ensure timely follow ups.

A central hub for all email, SMS, calls, tasks, meetings, and notes, enhanced with AI, allowing reps to stay organized and ensure timely follow ups. Reporting, Forecasting and Leadership Visibility: AI-Powered Dashboards, KPI views, performance reports, leaderboards, and revenue forecasts so leadership can strategize, allocate resources, and coach with confidence.

AI-Powered Dashboards, KPI views, performance reports, leaderboards, and revenue forecasts so leadership can strategize, allocate resources, and coach with confidence. Collaboration and Mobility: Real-time collaboration and a mobile-optimized experience for reps in the field empower teams to move faster.

CommanderAI integrates with major communication and productivity tools including Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Salesforce, HubSpot, and dozens more. An API-first design allows for custom integrations as needed.

What Customers Are Saying About CommanderAI's CRM

"CommanderAI delivered the first CRM that truly understands our business," said Vince Vahe Sarkisyan, Senior Account Manager at ATI Medical Waste Management. "The CRM reflects our workflows, uses our terminology, and is simple enough that our reps actually love using it. Our whole revenue engine finally lives in one connected system, and that's been a huge game changer for us."

For a demo or more information, please visit commanderai.com .

About CommanderAI

CommanderAI is disrupting legacy industries like waste management with purpose-built AI-powered sales solutions. The company's Go-To-Market platform for waste haulers helps businesses find, engage, and close more opportunities. Haulers use CommanderAI to increase revenue, accelerate sales cycles, and quickly capture market share. Learn more at commanderai.com .

SOURCE CommanderAI