CommanderAI Raises $5 Million Seed Round to Bring AI-Powered Sales to the Waste Management Industry

From Prospecting to Deal Close, CommanderAI Takes the Stink Out of Waste Hauling Sales

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CommanderAI , the prospecting-first sales platform built for waste haulers, today announced a $5 million seed round led by 11 Tribes Ventures & Watchfire Ventures, with participation from additional strategic investors. The funding will accelerate CommanderAI's go-to-market strategy and product innovation, providing waste haulers with the actionable intelligence needed to identify, target, and win new business opportunities faster.

The company's core technology and deep industry expertise are proving essential in a multi-billion dollar market that has been traditionally overlooked by technology providers. Over the past 90 days, CommanderAI has welcomed dozens of new waste hauler customers and uncovered more than 30,000 leads that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

The End of Spreadsheet Selling

"I spent five years in waste industry sales using nothing but spreadsheets and determination. I faced the same challenges our customers struggle with each day, and that frustration inspired me to build CommanderAI," said David Berg, CEO of CommanderAI. "We are bringing the combined power of AI and industry expertise to a sector that is primed for disruption. This funding round supercharges our mission of helping haulers find and sell to the right people in a clear and straightforward way."

Today, waste haulers rely on cold-calling unqualified leads, door-knocking, marginal contact intelligence, and spreadsheets for opportunity tracking. Teams lack practical technology and are burdened by complex, costly CRMs and data platforms that aren't built for hauling workflows. This results in slow time-to-opportunity, missed jobs, and empty routes. CommanderAI changes this dynamic by rapidly turning signals into meetings, quotes, and placements.

"Working with CommanderAI has completely transformed our sales process and driven a significant boost in revenue," said Gary Altunyan, Founder, Easy Waste Management. "It's a powerful platform that eliminates guesswork, proving that technology is the new engine for growth in our industry."

Investor's View: Immediate Wins and a Clear Roadmap

Investors point to the company's ability to deliver immediate customer wins and the vast market opportunity as key drivers for their investments.

"CommanderAI is bringing highly functional AI to the waste industry. By turning live local signals into qualified opportunities, the team is giving waste haulers a faster path to revenue," said Mark Phillips, Founder & Managing Partner at 11 Tribes Ventures. "The company's ability to deliver customer victories almost instantly after adoption proves out their technology and market fit. That velocity, combined with a leadership team and CEO that are dedicated to a culture that is deeply humble, hungry, and smart made our investment an easy decision."

"In an industry where adoption is typically slow, the speed and intensity of CommanderAI's customer pull is rare to see," said Devon O'Rourke, Founder & Managing Partner, Fluvio Ventures. "Unlike Salesforce or HubSpot, Commander was purpose-built for the fragmented, boots-on-the-ground world of waste management. CommanderAI's early traction demonstrates the immense value in a traditional sector that others have overlooked."

CommanderAI is now available nationwide. For a demo or more information, please visit commanderai.com .

About CommanderAI

CommanderAI brings AI-powered sales to waste management and is designed to expand into similar underserved verticals. The company's sales intelligence platform is purpose-built to help businesses find and sell to the right people so they can rapidly accelerate growth and scale. Learn more at commanderai.com .

About 11Tribes Ventures

11Tribes Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in high-conviction founders building practical, high-impact technology. The firm partners closely with entrepreneurs to accelerate growth and product execution.

