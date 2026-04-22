The Junk Trunk Selects CommanderAI to Modernize and Scale Sales Operations

Front Range Hauler Replaces Manual Prospecting with AI-driven Lead Generation to Fuel Growth Across Junk Removal, Dumpster Rentals and Site Services

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommanderAI, the sales engine behind the waste management industry, today announced that The Junk Trunk, a provider of junk removal and dumpster rentals serving the Denver Metro area, has selected CommanderAI to automate sales prospecting. Using CommanderAI, The Junk Truck is transforming its manual sales process into a high-velocity, data-driven sales machine.

Starting in 2016 with a single 1998 Ford Ranger, The Junk Trunk has grown into a 30-person operation with a fleet of seven trucks. As the company expanded into specialized services for builders and remodelers, including temporary fencing and portable toilets, the manual process of identifying and contacting new job site managers became a bottleneck for growth.

"CommanderAI has completely reimagined our sales process," said Nathan Schweid, CEO of The Junk Trunk. "From our drivers to our customer service team, everyone now sees the scale of our market opportunity because we are securing fresh leads on a daily basis. For a small business like ours, the volume of leads that CommanderAI produces is far beyond what we could achieve on our own."

Solving the Small Business Sales Gap

For many local waste management companies, enterprise tools are often too complex, expensive, and difficult to implement. The Junk Trunk required a solution that combined sophisticated market intelligence and sales prospecting with ease of use and rapid deployment.

CommanderAI provides The Junk Truck with:

Automated Prospect Identification: Replaces legwork by automatically finding qualified leads and prospect emails

Heatmap Visibility: Provides data visualization to help The Junk Truck identify prospects across core geographic areas

Scalable Outreach: Automates email sequences, allowing a small team to maintain the output of a much larger sales department

"We built CommanderAI to meet the specific needs of waste management businesses," said David Berg, CEO of CommanderAI. "Nathan and his team have a deep understanding of their market and wanted to set the stage for growth. By removing the friction from their prospecting, we are helping them capture market share and close more deals faster."

About The Junk Trunk

Founded in 2016 in the Front Range of Denver, The Junk Trunk has grown into a 30-person operation with a fleet of seven trucks. Today, it is a comprehensive one-stop shop for residential and commercial site services, including junk removal, dumpster rentals, and portable site solutions. The company is built on the values of fast communication and site cleanliness. Learn more: https://www.thejunktrunkco.com/.

About CommanderAI

CommanderAI is disrupting legacy industries like waste management with purpose-built AI-powered sales solutions. The company's Go-To-Market platform for waste haulers helps businesses find, engage, and close more opportunities. Haulers use CommanderAI to increase revenue, accelerate sales cycles, and quickly capture market share. Learn more at commanderai.com.

SOURCE CommanderAI