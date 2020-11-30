Comments on the Art Market Celebrates 20 Years

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Galleries Inc., one of the world's preeminent galleries specializing in 19th and 20th-century works of art, celebrates 20 years of its monthly newsletter Comments on the Art Market.

Buying art, and the art market in general, is viewed by many as intimidating to say the least. There is such a vast amount of information to absorb and consider; one would be surprised if most people had a true grasp on the industry's breadth and nuances. Knowing many feel buying art is an overwhelming task, Rehs Galleries began publishing a newsletter to help educate those who are considering jumping into the buyer pool, as well as those already struggling to swim.

Rehs Galleries' Comments on the Art Market newsletter will be celebrating its 20th birthday next month, with December marking the 240th edition! What started as a short and informative (physical) mailing to advise potential art buyers, has evolved into a robust monthly update on the overall art market. Today, topics range from astounding prices paid for interesting items, nefarious news surrounding counterfeit and stolen works, auction updates, and reviews… however, they still focus on the reason this all began – helping their readers become more comfortable and confident when navigating the art world.

It may be hard to remember, but when the first newsletter was published back in 2001, our access to information was far from what it is today… we were still using dial-up modems and Nokia was releasing the first phones with a screen; forget galleries not having social media, most did not have a website. Even the first rendition of Art Basel Miami was more than a year away - the modern-day art fair was nothing more than a glimmer in the eye of lustful art dealers. So, if you were considering buying art, where would you have started?

Perhaps it is obvious to some, but if you look at the first newsletter, it points to finding reputable and experienced galleries. Subsequent volumes were purely devoted to introductory topics such as What to Buy, Authenticity, Quality, Condition, etc. Put simply, the message being stressed is that you should be as well informed as possible when it comes to building a collection of art.

As the years went on, it became apparent that readers appreciated the direct and transparent advice when it came to wading through the art world's murky waters. With that in mind, Rehs Galleries felt it was imperative to not simply advise their readers on how buy art, but give them an unbiased view of the ins and outs of the market. While it may merely seem like current events, the idea is to foster an environment with knowledgeable buyers who understand the complexities and the hazards that exist when buying art.

Howard Rehs, the gallery's owner, commented that "back in 2001, after years of watching lesser quality works sell in both the public and private arenas, I decided it was time to try and educate potential buyers about the intricacies of the art market. My hope was, and still is, to give our readers insight into all the elements one needs to consider before spending their money. Our simple newsletter has now become an extensive multi-page art market update with articles written by all members of the gallery's staff. We hope to continue being a trusted resource that collectors turn to for another 20 years!"

Signup is quick and easy, simply visit www.Rehs.com and provide your e-mail address… so whether you're thinking about just getting your feet wet or you're a seasoned swimmer, Rehs Galleries' Comments on the Art Market can be an invaluable tool to help ensure you don't end up 'in over your head'.

For more information, visit https://www.rehs.com, or call Howard Rehs at (212) 355-5710

