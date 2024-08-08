commercetools Announces Elevate - the Global Commerce Summit™ 2025

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global commerce company and the leader in composable commerce, today announced the 2025 dates for Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit™. The premier global commerce summit will be held from May 20-22, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida, bringing together commerce visionaries, industry leaders, and technology innovators from around the world.

commercetools founder Dirk Hoerig at Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit 2024

Building on the success of this year's inaugural event, the 2025 summit offers a unique platform for attendees to explore and apply the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of commerce. The summit will feature keynote presentations from industry visionaries, breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and new stages in the Innovation Zone. These sessions are designed to inspire and empower businesses, helping companies innovate with discipline in the continuously evolving commerce landscape.

"We are so excited to announce the dates for Elevate 2025," said Jen Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at commercetools. "The success of 2024 and the anticipation for 2025 is a testament to commercetools' commitment to fostering a global community of commerce innovators, and driving impact instead of amplifying buzzwords. We look forward to bringing together industry leaders to share insights, forge new connections, and drive solutions for the future of commerce."

The 2024 event gathered hundreds of commerce visionaries from around the world, leaving attendees with a clear picture of the innovation needed to take commerce practices to the next level.

"Increasingly fragmented, non-linear customer journeys require technology capable of rapid strategic experimentation, extension, and adaptation. commercetools' Elevate is an event that helps connect professionals who understand the importance of MACH principles, enabling technically innovative businesses to capture tomorrow's zeitgeist and 'elevate' experiences today," said Heather Hershey, Research Director for IDC Worldwide Digital Commerce practice.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, learn from industry experts, and gain valuable insights into how composable commerce can drive business growth and create exceptional customer experiences. The summit will also showcase the latest advancements in commercetools' technology, highlighting success stories from some of the world's most influential brands and across commercetools' partner ecosystem.

Learn more about Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit by signing up for updates on ticket information and speakers at elevate.commercetools.com .

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands – including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group – to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com .

SOURCE commercetools