commercetools Appoints Blaine Trainor to Lead Global Partnerships

MUNICH, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading provider of composable commerce, today announced the appointment of Blaine Trainor as Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances. Trainor brings over two decades of eCommerce industry experience in building global teams and executing strategic partnerships and business development strategies across eCommerce, SaaS, and enterprise software.

Working with commercetools partners such as Deloitte, CapGemini, AWS, and Google Cloud, Trainor will head the company's global partnership ecosystem. With a keen eye on accelerating commercetools' presence across all key market segments and regions, he will drive business goals through new revenue-generating partnership activities that deliver customer value.

"Blaine is very attuned to the industry, its transformation, and the distinct value of composable commerce in today's digital ecosystem. We're proud to have him join commercetools where his expertise will surely have an immediate impact on our growing global partner community," said Dirk Hoerig, commercetools co-founder and CEO. "Blaine's addition to the team reinforces commercetools's commitment to innovating the eCommerce space and empowering brands to thrive in this modern retail era."

"There is no question that the eCommerce industry is growing at a rapid pace and businesses are realizing the importance of reevaluating and investing in their digital infrastructure," said Trainor. "commercetools' technology and customizable solutions not only break the mold in meeting consumers' evolving needs–they are revolutionizing the industry and I'm excited to be at the forefront of this transformation working with a remarkable team and partner ecosystem."

Prior to joining commercetools, Trainor held several senior leadership positions at SAP over a 12-year tenure, including Global Vice President, Partner Sales and Go To Market; Vice President Channel, Americas; and Vice President Sales, Northeast Region. He served in previous executive sales roles at hybris software and Sterling Commerce. Trainor earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Mount Allison University in Management Information Systems and Organizational Behavior.

