commercetools Appoints Matt Tuel as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global commerce company and the leader in digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Matt Tuel as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Tuel will oversee global operations with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, driving strategic growth initiatives, streamlining processes, and fostering cross-functional collaboration to help customers redefine their commerce experiences.

"With his deep expertise in guiding venture-backed companies like Profitero, Logentries, and Affinnova through pivotal growth stages, Matt is uniquely equipped to accelerate the operational excellence and strategic focus we've built at commercetools," said Andrew Burton, CEO of commercetools. "His experience will be invaluable as we position ourselves for sustainable growth, strengthening our market leadership in composable commerce and setting a strong foundation for our future."

Tuel was recently COO at Profitero, a SaaS commerce company that was acquired by Publicis Groupe. Prior to Profitero, Tuel held leadership roles at Logentries and Affinnova, which were acquired by Rapid7 and Nielsen respectively. Tuel will report directly to commercetools CEO, Andrew Burton.

"I'm excited to join commercetools at such an exciting time for the company and the industry," said Tuel. "commercetools has pioneered a transformational approach to commerce, and I look forward to working alongside Andrew, Denis, and the entire leadership team to strengthen commercetools' next chapter of growth."

commercetools co-founder Denis Werner, who previously held this title, will increase focus on his impact assuming the role of Chief Information Security and Compliance Officer (CISCO), reinforcing commercetools' commitment to data security and customer trust. In this capacity, he will focus on strengthening commercetools' cybersecurity framework and ensuring rigorous data protection protocols to meet the evolving needs of global commerce.

Additionally, commercetools welcomes Gireesh Sahukar as Vice President of Implementation and Customer Solutions. Sahukar joins from Dawn Foods where he led the company's customer-facing initiatives, and founded the Digital Innovation Hub to drive long-term digital strategy for the 100-year-old global baking ingredients manufacturer and supplier.

To learn more about commercetools, please visit commercetools.com.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce, a modular, flexible, and customizable approach to building digital commerce solutions. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US), and global team around the world, commercetools is leading a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower the leading brands of the world –– including Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

SOURCE commercetools