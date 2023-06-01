commercetools Appoints Roxana Dobrescu As Chief People Officer

News provided by

commercetools

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Dobrescu joins commercetools to lead the company's people organization as it prioritizes global expansion

MUNICH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading provider of composable commerce, today announced the appointment of Roxana Dobrescu as its first Chief People Officer. Dobrescu is a seasoned executive, bringing almost two decades of corporate human resources and talent acquisition experience across multiple industries.

Reporting to CEO Dirk Hoerig, Dobrescu will lead global personnel efforts and reinvigorate commercetools' people-first strategy through fostering a best-in-class scalable experience for employees, developing meaningful talent acquisition strategies that advances equity commitments, and driving the sustainability of an innovation-led culture that nurtures an environment of growth and progress. 

"A healthy, equitable workplace culture is the foundation of any business rooted in innovation. Roxana shares in this belief, and her leadership in advancing the employee experience, and thus commercetools' mission, will be invaluable," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder and CEO of commercetools. "As commercetools continues its composable commerce market dominance, Roxana's deep expertise in cultivating and nurturing distributed teams will be essential in both sustainably scaling our multinational footprint, and attracting and retaining top talent across the globe.

Dobrescu joined commercetools from Labster, where she continued her track record of driving organizational change and transformation through leading the human resources and talent acquisition functions as chief people officer.

"commercetools is on an exciting growth journey as the engine behind the evolutions of commerce innovation from leading brands. This –– and the emphasis on culture –– is what drew me to the company," said Dobrescu. "I'm honored to join this leadership team, and push  commercetools' mission through supporting and uplifting its dynamic and diverse workforce and culture of excellence."

Dobrescu's hire is the latest in a series of C-suite appointments, including the joining of Chief Product Officer, Mike Sharp and Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Jones; and comes on the heels of several company milestones this year including reaching $100M in annual recurring revenue, expanding into China, and launching two new products: commercetools Checkout and commercetools Frontend. This appointment also follows a highly successful 2022 where the company experienced 80% topline growth, and acquired over 130 new customers.

To learn more about open positions at commercetools, please visit commercetools.com/careers.

About commercetools
commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group, and many more. To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

SOURCE commercetools

Also from this source

commercetools utilise AWS pour accélérer l'innovation en matière de commerce électronique en Chine

commercetools utiliza AWS para acelerar la innovación del comercio electrónico en China

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.